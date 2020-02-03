Coronavirus containment, indigenous forestry, bird patrol: 3 stories you may have missed

Category: Ripples Hits: 5<div><p><i>Editor's Note: News about conservation and the environment is made every day, but some of it can fly under the radar. In a recurring feature, Conservation News shares three stories from the past week that you should know about.</i></p><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><b><a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/2020/01/china-bans-wildlife-trade-after-coronavirus-outbreak/" target="_blank">1. More Chinese push to end wildlife markets as coronavirus outbreak grows </a></b><br /></h3></div><div><p>As a deadly zoonotic disease spreads across the globe, China is temporarily banning its wild animal trade. </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>China recently announced a temporary ban on its wild animal trade following the rapid spread of the <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/31/world/asia/coronavirus-china.html" target="_blank">coronavirus</a>, which has already infected <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/31/world/asia/coronavirus-china.html" target="_blank">9,800 people</a> and killed more than <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/31/world/asia/coronavirus-china.html" target="_blank">200 people</a> worldwide, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/natashaldaly?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Natasha Daly</a> for National Geographic. The disease is thought to have <a href="https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30251-8/fulltext" target="_blank">originated in bats</a>, though the current outbreak can be sourced to a <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2020/01/31/800975655/why-theyre-called-wet-markets-and-what-health-risks-they-might-pose" target="_blank">live animal and fish market </a>in Wuhan, in central China. Declared a “<a href="https://www.vox.com/2020/1/30/21076686/coronavirus-outbreak-wuhan-china-who-emergency" target="_blank">global health emergency</a>” by the<a href="https://www.who.int/" target="_blank"> World Health Organization</a>, the virus’s animal origins have propelled conservationists and Chinese citizens to call for a permanent ban on the wild animal trade, to prevent future outbreaks of this and other deadly zoonotic diseases. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>Described as “<a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/2020/01/china-bans-wildlife-trade-after-coronavirus-outbreak/" target="_blank">cauldrons of contagion</a>” by scientists, wildlife markets in Asia often house as many as 40 different species, which can carry a range of diseases that humans would otherwise not have come in contact with. As a major driver of <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2018/11/19/science/wildlife-trafficking-china.html" target="_blank">global illegal wildlife trafficking</a>, China and the country’s ban on the wildlife trade could help prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases, while protecting species around the world. </p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/2020/01/china-bans-wildlife-trade-after-coronavirus-outbreak/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/28/climate/deforestation-central-african-republic.html" target="_blank">2. A battle to protect forests unfolds in Central Africa</a><br /></h3></div><div><p>Indigenous peoples in Africa’s Congo Basin are battling for their land against massive logging companies. </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>As <a href="https://www.wri.org/blog/2019/07/congo-basin-deforestation-threatens-food-and-water-supplies-throughout-africa" target="_blank">deforestation from logging increases</a> in the Congo Basin of Africa, indigenous peoples in the region are fighting for their land and working with the government to establish indigenous-managed “<a href="https://www.conservationfund.org/projects/community-forests" target="_blank">community forests</a>,” reported <a href="https://twitter.com/jacklosh?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Jack Losh</a> for The New York Times. Early in 2019, the Central African Republic legally established its <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/28/climate/deforestation-central-african-republic.html" target="_blank">first community forest</a>, where Bayaka indigenous peoples monitored poachers to protect wildlife and generated revenue for their community by selling sustainable non-timber forest products such as honey and cocoa. After intense opposition from the logging industry, however, the government shut down this community forest at the end of 2019. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>“There’s so much evidence now that indigenous peoples manage their environment better than anyone else,” said Stephen Corry, director of Survival International, a global indigenous rights group. Though they account for only 5 percent of the world’s population, indigenous peoples use or manage <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]0b84bce6-1bd9-4bb4-9f35-5a6fb530cfae" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/meet-3-indigenous-women-fighting-to-save-the-planet">more than a quarter </a>of Earth’s surface — and indigenous-managed land is proven to show <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2018/11/can-indigenous-land-stewardship-protect-biodiversity-/" target="_blank">less species decline and pollution</a>. By giving indigenous peoples <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]a35a8a3e-fb30-4931-8b6b-68701502ffd4" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/what-on-earth-is-land-tenure">legal rights over their land</a>, governments can ensure the protection of their country’s forests, which can help reduce carbon emissions and forestall climate breakdown.</p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/28/climate/deforestation-central-african-republic.html" target="_blank">here</a>. </p></div><div><ul><li><b><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]2de1d92c-f1cd-4f4f-9ec6-ad6ce0500caa" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/why-indigenous-rights-matter">READ MORE: </a></b><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]2de1d92c-f1cd-4f4f-9ec6-ad6ce0500caa" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/why-indigenous-rights-matter">Why indigenous rights matter</a></li></ul></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/science/albatross-ocean-radar.html" target="_blank">3. They’re stealthy at sea, but they can’t hide from the albatross</a><br /></h3></div><div><p>A radar-equipped seabird patrol is helping to track illegal fishing vessels across the high seas. </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>After outfitting <a href="https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/01/21/1915499117" target="_blank">169 albatrosses</a> — large seabirds — with radar detectors to monitor illegal fishing, scientists discovered that more than <a href="https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/01/21/1915499117" target="_blank">37 percent</a> of fishing vessels in the international waters of the Southern Indian Ocean were not broadcasting their locations, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/katherinekornei?lang=en" target="_blank">Katherine Kornei </a>for The New York Times. For 17 months, the seabirds’ radar detectors transmitted data to the scientists and showed that <a href="https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/01/21/1915499117" target="_blank">more than a third </a>of fishing vessels in these waters had illegally turned off their transponders, which report their location, speed, identity and more to maritime authorities. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>“A lot of boats prefer not to be located,” said Henri Weimerskirch, marine ecologist and lead scientist on this project. Hiding their boats’ locations enables illegal fishers to engage in <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]01e2f2c6-ee80-43bb-a26d-8cce95efb6ba" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/new-book-chronicles-a-lawless-ocean">human trafficking and illegal fishing practices</a> without fear of punishment from authorities. Monitoring systems — such as the seabird radar detectors — are critical to tracking illicit activities on the high seas, though <a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]8C9CBC27-F32D-4746-979A-E2A4DA913717" href="https://www.conservation.org/stories/a-sea-change-for-seafood">broader regulations and stricter enforcement</a> by governments, businesses and NGOs are necessary across the entire seafood industry to address human rights abuses at a larger scale. </p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/27/science/albatross-ocean-radar.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p> </p></div><p><i>Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International. Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates <a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here.</a> Donate to Conservation International <a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>.</i></p><p><i>Cover image: An albatross flying in Ecuador. (© Conservation International/Will Turner)</i></p><hr /><div><p><i></i><b>Further reading:</b></p></div><div><ul><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]d703847b-067b-4238-a0c7-18a3c81eac05" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/5-ways-indigenous-knowledge-can-solve-global-problems">5 ways indigenous knowledge can solve problems </a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]01e2f2c6-ee80-43bb-a26d-8cce95efb6ba" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/new-book-chronicles-a-lawless-ocean">New book chronicles a lawless ocean</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]d6330eba-5bfd-4f04-a1ae-7b73c9a5956d" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/meet-a-scientist-the-sustainable-seafood-guru">Meet a scientist: The sustainable-seafood guru</a></li></ul></div>
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ConservationInternationalBlog/~3/WD03O057qpI/coronavirus-containment-indigenous-forestry-bird-patrol-3-stories-you-may-have-missed