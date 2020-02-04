10 Budget Friendly Tips To Keep Your House Warm

Articles

Keeping the house warm during winters can be an expensive task. Especially if you’re on a budget or trying to cut back on extra costs. While some may invest in heaters or live in apartments with a central heating system. Others may have to search for different ways to keep their house warm and not suffer in the cold winds of the winter. For those of you who want cheap yet effective ways to warm up the house, this article is for you. You could also check out a similar piece by Home-Dzine, but for now, continue reading our top 10 housewarming tips. Seal Your Fireplace If your fireplace isn’t being utilized, then it’s best to seal its chimney. An open chimney draws a considerable amount of warm air away from your home. Seal the flue with a chimney plug to retain the warmth of your house. Layer The Walls Apart from adding layers of clothes over your body, you can also layer the walls with thicker curtains. Draping windows with heavier curtains or curtains with a thermal ...

