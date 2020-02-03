Homemade Makeup Remover Natural Cold Cream

Category: Ripples Hits: 3
This homemade makeup remover is gentle, soothing, takes off all traces of makeup, and won’t harm your eyes. If left on it also doubles as a moisturizer.
In the colder months when the humidity is low, I like to use cold cream to remove my makeup at night.
My cold cream recipe rivals most store-bought varieties. I love using it for the following benefits:
Note: There are many substitutions that can be made for ingredients in this recipe. I’ll discuss variations in a few sections below.
When preparing to make anything with oil and wax, make sure you have no distractions. These things can get very hot and can burn the skin quite easily. Choose a time when you won’t have kids or pets underfoot. Cover the surface of the area you’ll be using with newspaper to prevent wax and oil from making a mess. Gather all ingredients and tools so you’re not hunting for something at the last minute.
This is very easy. Simply spread some on your face and neck, then wipe off. As you wipe it off, dirt and makeup come with it. Any that may be left behind will soften and moisturize your skin.
You can substitute almost any oil for the almond oil. This could be sunflower or safflower (both of which are high in Vitamin E), or grapeseed which contains antioxidants, or even jojoba which is a great moisturizing oil. You do not need to make any adjustments in this recipe if you switch to another oil.
Don’t want to use plain water in your homemade makeup remover? Herbal teas are one of my favorite ways to incorporate the healing or soothing benefits of herbs. Make a very strong tea and strain well. Depending on the tea, it may color your cream some.
You can also use floral water or hydrosol in place of the water. Rosewater is very nice and has the skin-softening ability of rose essential oil at a fraction of the cost. Jasmine flower water has a great smell. Experiment to see what you like the best. (Find a variety of organic hydrosols here.)
Don’t want to use beeswax? I’ve used soy wax with good results. Bayberry wax works well too. Almost any natural wax will work because of the emulsion of oil and water. (Find other varieties of wax here.)
Use any skin-safe essential oils you like. For this homemade makeup remover, I like lavender and frankincense. Both oils are healing and soothing while not being too floral. Chamomile is a nice choice, and very mild. Tea tree can help combat acne or other skin problems. Rose is very good at helping keep skin soft and supple. Patchouli and ylang-ylang are good for aging skin. Stay away from anything harsh like cinnamon, or skin-irritating like lemongrass. If you want it to smell like one really well-known cold cream brand, use a few drops of camphor, eucalyptus, and peppermint essential oils. Don’t go too heavy on the oils as these can irritate your skin in higher amounts. (Find 100% pure essential oils here.)
Since the lecithin granules and wax you use can vary in hardness, you may not get the exact results you want the first time. The mixture can still be used, just make a note of how it turned out and make your adjustments from there. If it was too soft, you can add more wax next time. Add more oil if it turned out too soft. Don’t try to add more water as it can “weep” out of the mix. If this happens, you can try to blend it in again or just drain it off.
When you are making an emulsion for homemade makeup remover a few things can go wrong:
Have you ever made homemade makeup remover or cold cream? Let us know how it worked out!
*******
Homemade Makeup Remover & Natural Cold Cream was written by Debra Maslowski.
Read more https://www.diynatural.com/homemade-makeup-remover/