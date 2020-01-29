Quick and Easy Way to Help Dogs to Take Their Pills

Articles

Learn how to get a dog to take a pill! Unfortunately, we all get sick, even our pets. This quick and easy method works for both solid and liquid medication.

It’s not often that I have to give my dog a pill, but when I do, it’s a fight to the death! I end up with scrapes and drool on me with the pill batted halfway across the room rather than in their tummy. So I came up with this quick and easy way to administer medication that works for solid pills or liquid medications.

How to Get a Dog to Take a Pill

This is a very simple and effective way to help you and your dog.

The Recipe

2 Tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons chicken broth

and 2 tablespoons flour

Mix all the ingredients together to form a dough. Roll out on a floured board and cut into small rectangles. Roll into a tube and pinch the bottom closed. This will form a vessel with an open end. Store in an airtight container and use within a few weeks. You can also store these in the refrigerator for a few weeks.

Using Your Dog Pill Tubes

To use your tubes, place a pill on the inside, pinch the top closed, and feed to your dog. To use for liquid medications follow the same procedure but keep upright the entire time before pinching the top closed. If administering a large dose it may be helpful to split the dosage into two parts.

Crunchy or Smooth Peanut Butter?

This is entirely up to you, and your dog, of course. Try a few to see what they think. Be sure that your peanut butter is natural and contains no added sweeteners. While honey is fine, some peanut butter brands contain xylitol which can be toxic to dogs.[1] I prefer to make my own by grinding peanuts in a food processor.

Other Butters for Your Dog Pill Tubes?

Can you substitute other types of nut butter? Yes, but remember that some dogs have problems digesting almonds, so be aware of what your dog can eat. Also, remember that all types of nut butter are heavy in fat. Although they are good fats, they can still cause weight gain in dogs.

Chicken Broth Substitutes?

If you prefer not to use chicken broth, you can substitute most milk alternatives or even water. Again, be aware of what your dog can and cannot eat. A small amount of soy or almond milk should be fine.

Flour Substitutes?

Most flours are ok for dogs in this small amount. I prefer whole wheat flour but have used other flours in the past. One time I was able to find pumpkin powder. My dog Misty loved it! Try different things to be sure of what your dog likes. And when using things like coconut flour that are super absorbent be aware that they may require more liquid.

More Tips for Getting Dogs to Take Pills

Using crunchy peanut butter helps disguise the crunchiness of the pill. Make sure not to roll the dough to thin otherwise the dog may become privy to your trick! Try giving a few of the treats to the dog without a pill first so they can get a liking for them.

Have you tried a sneaky way to give your dog their medications? Let us know!

