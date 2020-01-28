The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Vanishing giants, sustainable straws, rewilding success: 3 stories you may have missed

<div><p><i>Editor's Note: News about conservation and the environment is made every day, but some of it can fly under the radar. In a recurring feature, Conservation News shares three stories from the past week that you should know about.</i></p><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/21/science/freshwater-megafauna-endangered.html" target="_blank">1. The freshwater giants are dying&nbsp;</a><br /></h3></div><div><p>The world&rsquo;s largest freshwater fish and mammals are going extinct at an alarming rate due to human activity. </p><p><b style="font-size:inherit;">The Story:</b><font size="-1"> In a </font><a href="https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/gcb.14753" target="_blank">recent study</a>, researchers discovered that freshwater megafauna &mdash; any vertebrate marine animal or fish over 30 kg (66 pounds) &mdash; have declined by 88 percent across the globe in recent years, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/RachelNuwer?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Rachel Nuwer</a> for The New York Times. These large marine creatures, such as river dolphins and hippopotami, are threatened by overfishing, pollution, habitat degradation and dams &mdash; which often cut off the migratory routes of large fish.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>&ldquo;Rivers are basically the redheaded stepchild of protected areas,&rdquo; said John Zablocki, a conservation adviser for rivers at the Nature Conservancy. &ldquo;If you look around the world, there are very few examples of rivers that are themselves protected in any sort of durable way.&rdquo; While <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/21/science/freshwater-megafauna-endangered.html" target="_blank">13 percent of land</a> is conserved in the United States as protected areas or national parks, less than a <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/21/science/freshwater-megafauna-endangered.html" target="_blank">quarter of 1 percent of rivers</a> are protected. To conserve bodies of freshwater &mdash; and the species they support &mdash; countries and governments must create legal policies to protect rivers, especially within protected areas and national parks.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/21/science/freshwater-megafauna-endangered.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/01/village-india-sustainability-rooted-tradtion/" target="_blank">2. For this village in India, sustainability is rooted in tradition&nbsp;</a><br /></h3></div><div><p>One village&rsquo;s traditional use of bamboo could help reduce plastic consumption around the globe.</p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>As India plans to<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/kidspost/india-plans-to-end-single-use-plastics-within-three-years/2019/10/02/1035003a-d989-11e9-a688-303693fb4b0b_story.html" target="_blank"> ban all single-use plastics</a>, people from the village of Baga Dima, situated in the northeast of the country, are offering businesses a traditional, eco-friendly alternative to plastic straws: bamboo, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/PaulSalopek?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Paul Salopek</a> for National Geographic. Villagers regularly produce orders of <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/01/village-india-sustainability-rooted-tradtion/" target="_blank">1,000 to 10,000 reusable bamboo straws</a> and other bamboo products for hotels and businesses, and the revenue from these sales supports the livelihoods of the 47 households living in Baga Dima.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>&ldquo;Bamboo straws have not only proved to be an effective replacement over plastic and paper straws for our clients but are also better economically, environmentally, functionally and aesthetically,&rdquo; said Ravi Kiran, the co-founder of Bambugo, the start-up that is partnering with villagers in Assam to manufacture bamboo straws. While plastic straws can take up to <a href="https://medium.com/green-zine/plastic-straws-a-single-use-that-lasts-a-lifetime-191f3682c262" target="_blank">200 years to decompose</a>, bamboo straws biodegrade naturally in landfills &mdash; and could help reduce plastic consumption across the globe.</p></div><div><p>Read more<a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/2020/01/village-india-sustainability-rooted-tradtion/" target="_blank"> here</a>.</p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jan/25/yellowstone-wolf-project-25th-anniversary" target="_blank">3. A rewilding triumph: Wolves help to reverse Yellowstone degradation</a><br /></h3></div><div><p>The reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone marks the first successful attempt to return an apex predator to a large ecosystem in the United States.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p><b>The Story:</b> After a 25-year conservation effort supported by the <a href="https://www.fws.gov/endangered/laws-policies/" target="_blank">Endangered Species Act </a>&mdash; a U.S. law that protects at-risk species from extinction &mdash; wolves were successfully reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/cassidyjrandall?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Cassidy Randall </a>for The Guardian. When wolves were <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jan/25/yellowstone-wolf-project-25th-anniversary" target="_blank">eradicated from the park&rsquo;s ecosystem</a> by park employees in 1926, elk populations skyrocketed in the area, overgrazing trees and destroying the habitats of songbird and beaver populations. Following the wolves&rsquo; return, the park&rsquo;s food chains have stabilized and surrounding communities are experiencing an economic boom &mdash; with wolf ecotourism now bringing in <a href="https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0153808" target="_blank">US$ 35 million</a> annually.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>&ldquo;Absent the ESA [<a href="https://www.fws.gov/endangered/laws-policies/" target="_blank">Endangered Species Act</a>], I am certain that wolves would never have come back,&rdquo; said Jamie Rappaport Clark, president and CEO of Defenders of Wildlife, a non-profit organization that supported the wolves&rsquo; reintroduction to Yellowstone. &ldquo;Nearly 2,000 species would likely be extinct if they didn&rsquo;t have the backstop of the ESA, which is this country&rsquo;s commitment to the conservation and restoration of biodiversity within our borders.&rdquo; As the Trump Administration introduces broad <a href="https://www.npr.org/2019/08/12/750479370/trump-administration-makes-major-changes-to-protections-for-endangered-species" target="_blank">rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act</a>, the successful &mdash; and profitable &mdash; reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone illustrates the importance of maintaining aggressive policies to protect threatened species.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/jan/25/yellowstone-wolf-project-25th-anniversary" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p>&nbsp;</p></div><p><i>Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International.&nbsp;Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;<a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here.</a>&nbsp;Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;<a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>.</i></p><p><i>Cover image:&nbsp;Hippopotamus&nbsp;at the Phinda Reserve, South Africa. (&copy; Jon MacCormack)</i></p><hr /><div><p><i></i><b>Further reading:</b></p></div><div><ul><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]d703847b-067b-4238-a0c7-18a3c81eac05" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/5-ways-indigenous-knowledge-can-solve-global-problems">5 ways indigenous knowledge can solve problems&nbsp;</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]83d9a2d1-c9b4-4388-be1a-ba0140482071" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/extreme-weather-climate-change-top-threats-facing-world-economy-report">Extreme weather, climate change top threats facing world economy: report</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]143af09b-5c06-427a-a2b1-a98a86ca3e9a" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/letter-calls-on-corporate-ceos-for-climate-lobbying">Letter calls on corporate CEOs for climate lobbying</a></li></ul></div>

