Five Tips to Help You with End-of-Lease Cleaning

Published on Wednesday, 29 January 2020

They say that moving houses is second only to divorce and the death of a spouse when it comes to boosting stress levels. Moving out of a rental can be full of tedious processes: cleaning the house, packing up, throwing away old furniture, wrapping up legal terms with your landlord. How do you make sure you get your security deposit back? How can you pack a life up and store it into boxes? Our answer is this: it doesn’t have to be that complicated. In this article, we have five tips that will show you end-of-lease cleaning doesn’t have to be a stressful experience. Read on to find out what we have in store for you! Deep Cleaning is a must Although you might be tempted to just do your regular cleaning and mop things up yourself, moving out kicks up the dirt gathered over the months or years that you’ve been living in your space. Deep cleaning allows you to get into places that you don’t regularly clean: the underside of the couch, under the refrigerator, ...

