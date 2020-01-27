The strange story of how one researcher's photo made it onto a banknote

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

<p><img src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/default-album/ci_47515403.jpg?sfvrsn=fe09655a_5" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" alt="Frog (Mantella baroni)" sf-size="1197025" /></p><h6>Trond Larsen&rsquo;s &ldquo;famous&rdquo; closeup of a species of frog, Mantella baroni, in Madagascar. (&copy; Trond Larsen)</h6><p>Everyone has a hobby. Trond Larsen&rsquo;s is photography.</p><p>As the Rapid Assessment Program director at Conservation International, Larsen spends his days organizing international teams of scientists to find and document wildlife in far-flung locales. His camera goes with him to the wild, and his photos &mdash; predominantly of the animals he encounters in the field &mdash; have appeared everywhere from National Geographic to <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/science/elements/deep-in-the-honduran-rain-forest-an-ecological-swat-team-explores-a-lost-world" target="_blank">The New Yorker</a>.</p><p>But Larsen can claim one photographic achievement that few on Earth can rival: One of his photos is on money. A shot that Larsen captured of a small, rarely seen frog was recently selected to grace a banknote in Madagascar.</p><p>This is the unlikely story of how a scientist&rsquo;s zeal to find a frog &ldquo;paid off.&rdquo;</p><p>&mdash;</p><p>It started with a workshop &mdash; and a desire to sight-see.</p><p>&ldquo;We were in Madagascar for meetings around a project we were doing,&rdquo; said Rachel Neugarten, director of priority-setting at Conservation International. &ldquo;So we had a workshop, and then a few of us organized a field trip for those who wanted to stay to try to see a little bit of Madagascar.&rdquo;</p><p>The group, including Neugarten, Larsen and a few other staff, found a guide willing to take them through Ranomafana National Park, in the southeastern part of the island. Their mission for that day: to help Larsen find a tiny frog known of the genus <i>Mantella</i>.</p><p>Mantella frogs, of which there are more than a dozen species, are endemic to the island of Madagascar &mdash; meaning they live nowhere else on Earth. Small and brightly colored, they are reminiscent of their more famous South American cousins, the poison dart frogs.</p><p>&ldquo;I was searching for this species because I really wanted to observe and photograph them,&rdquo; Larsen said. &ldquo;I told everyone in the group, &lsquo;I&rsquo;m not leaving until I find a mantella.&rsquo; &rdquo;</p><p>It&rsquo;s an intensity that any breed of enthusiast, from birdwatchers to trainspotters, can understand.</p><p>&ldquo;It&rsquo;s been one of his &lsquo;bucket list&rsquo; species that he&rsquo;s been wanting to see his whole life,&rdquo; Neugarten said.</p><p>The challenge: finding a tiny animal that does not want to be found.</p><p>&ldquo;They tend to have very narrow distribution, with several species across Madagascar,&rdquo; Larsen said. The species he was after, he said, was not endangered but it is hard to find, typically hiding under logs.</p><p>Fortunately, the team had an able guide.</p><p>&ldquo;The guide knew exactly where this frog was,&rdquo; Neugarten said.</p><p>Needless to say, it isn&rsquo;t always so. Larsen&rsquo;s work to find and document wildlife has taken him places few humans have ever seen. But this time? No bug-bitten treks through thick rainforest. No grueling canoe trips upriver. No hiking through miles of rugged, remote terrain. This time, the object of his search was just there, a short distance off the side of a road.</p><p>&ldquo;We had to drive through one of the local communities to a little wetland area,&rdquo; Neugarten said. &ldquo;The guide hopped out of the car, walked a few yards in and came back with one of these frogs. He knew exactly where they were and how to find them.&rdquo;</p><p>Moments later, a glimpse of the rare critter he came to see: <i>Mantella baroni</i>, not much larger than an adult&rsquo;s thumb. Glistening and vibrant, its bright neon-green front legs and tiger-striped rear legs contrasted with the deep, dark black of its body.</p><p>Larsen, needless to say, was thrilled.</p><p>&ldquo;At this moment, Trond is, like, beside himself, and he sets up this photo like a professional, and he&rsquo;s taking pictures and having this out-of-body experience,&rdquo; Neugarten said. &ldquo;And the rest of us are just beside ourselves laughing because it&rsquo;s a beautiful frog, but none of us has this connection to it that he does.&rdquo;</p><p>Larsen managed to get within inches of the frog, who let him take several close-ups before hopping back into the undergrowth.</p><p>Given the importance of photography in nature conservation, it&rsquo;s no surprise that a scientist would carry a camera around. But Larsen has taken his nature photography to a level few other researchers can match &mdash; and he is almost completely self-taught.</p><p><img src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/default-album/ci_28048738.jpg?sfvrsn=979a31ce_10" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" alt="A leopard cub with kill in Kruger National Park, South Africa." sf-size="9069337" /></p><h6>In this 2017 photo, a leopard cub (Panthera pardus) absconds with a fresh kill in Kruger National Park, South Africa. (&copy; Trond Larsen)</h6><p>&ldquo;The chance to artistically capture the beauty of [wildlife] is just really appealing,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;I started to play around when I got my first SLR (camera), and I would bring a camera every time I was doing field work.&rdquo;</p><p>&ldquo;I took some pretty terrible shots at first, but you learn, and I started overlapping with professional photographers in the field and learned a lot of tricks from those guys.&rdquo;</p><p>In 2017, Larsen was part of a small team of researchers selected to travel to a sensational archaeological find in Honduras. The site, known locally as &ldquo;City of the Monkey God,&rdquo; lay hidden for centuries within a concealed valley in the Mosquitia rainforest; its location remains a secret. The team&rsquo;s perilous expedition to survey the area&rsquo;s wildlife was chronicled in a story published earlier this year in <a href="https://www.newyorker.com/science/elements/deep-in-the-honduran-rain-forest-an-ecological-swat-team-explores-a-lost-world" target="_blank">The New Yorker</a> &mdash; illustrated, naturally, by Larsen&rsquo;s photos of the region&rsquo;s rare amphibians and venomous snakes.</p><p><img src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/default-album/ci_53830409.jpg?sfvrsn=aeed28d6_5" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" alt="An eyelash viper in Honduras" sf-size="100" /></p><h6>An eyelash viper in Honduras. (&copy; Trond Larsen)</h6><p>After his work trip to Madagascar, Larsen uploaded his frog shots to Conservation International&rsquo;s in-house photo database and forgot about them.</p><p>Two years later, Larsen received an email. It was from Conservation International&rsquo;s Madagascar office.</p><p>&ldquo;They wrote me and said, basically, &lsquo;Hey, the government&rsquo;s interested in using your photo for a new banknote, would you be willing to let them use it?&rsquo; &rdquo;</p><p>The country&rsquo;s previous series of banknotes had been in circulation for about a decade, <a href="https://securamonde.com/news-2/madagascar-new-banknote-series/" target="_blank">according to Secura Monde</a>, a consulting company for the currency industry, when the government decided in 2016 to refresh them.</p><p>The theme for the new series: &ldquo;the riches of Madagascar.&rdquo; Whom better to ask than a conservation group?</p><p>&ldquo;When the government decided to create new banknotes, the Central Bank asked me to share some ideas related to nature,&rdquo; said Sahondra Rajoelina, Conservation International Madagascar&rsquo;s country director.</p><p>Rajoelina&rsquo;s team sent along a few options, including Larsen&rsquo;s frog. A signed agreement granted the government the right to use the photo &mdash; Larsen said he was happy to give it freely for their use.</p><p>The diminutive amphibian suits the small-change 100-ariary bill, which is worth about 3 U.S. cents. But this means Larsen&rsquo;s shot will be well-circulated in a country where nearly 80 percent of the population lives on less than US$ 2 a day.</p><p><img src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/default-album/ci_17029883.jpg?sfvrsn=38dba660_5" style="display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;" alt="Malagasy bank note featuring Trond Larsen&#39;s frog." sf-size="100" /></p><h6>Malagasy bank note featuring Trond Larsen&rsquo;s frog. (&copy; Conservation International)</h6><p>&ldquo;It is going to be seen a lot,&rdquo; he said.</p><p>As for his photography, Larsen continues to bring his camera with him to the field &mdash; not for the recognition, but for science.</p><p>&ldquo;My research is first, of course, but you can always make time for photos.&rdquo;</p><p><i>Bruno Vander Velde is senior communications director at Conservation International.</i></p><p><i>Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates <a href="https://www.conservation.org/act" sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354">here</a>. Donate to Conservation International <a href="https://act.conservation.org/site/Donation2?df_id=15991&amp;15991.donation=form1" target="_blank">here</a>.</i></p><p><b>Further reading</b></p><ul><li><a href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">Why is biodiversity important?</a></li><li><a href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">El Ni&ntilde;o: 5 questions answered</a></li><li><a href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">Companies largely blind to magnitude of climate change risks, new study finds</a></li></ul>

