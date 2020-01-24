The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Expert: To restore Earth's forests, 'help nature run its course'

<div><p>Ravaged by farming and logging, Brazil&rsquo;s Atlantic Forest stands at only <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/reforestation-necessarily-planting-trees-200116113657413.html" target="_blank">25 percent</a> of its original extent &mdash; which once spanned a <a href="https://rainforests.mongabay.com/mata-atlantica/mata-atlantica.html" target="_blank">quarter of the size of the Amazon</a>.</p><p>Over the past two decades, however, the forest has slowly started to return to bounce back &mdash; with nearly <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/reforestation-necessarily-planting-trees-200116113657413.html" target="_blank">3 million hectares</a> (7.4 million acres) of its area restored.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>How did Brazil accomplish this &mdash; and how could other countries follow suit?</p></div><div><p>The answer may surprise you, explained Conservation International restoration expert Nikola Alexandre in a <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/reforestation-necessarily-planting-trees-200116113657413.html" target="_blank">recent article</a> for news outlet Al Jazeera: Brazil didn&rsquo;t spend billions to plant trees or employ cutting-edge technologies.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>Instead, they left the forest alone.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>The process of allowing trees to grow without disturbance by human activity is known as &ldquo;assisted natural regeneration.&rdquo; As Alexandre pointed out in the article, it&rsquo;s one of the most cost-effective &mdash; and just plain effective &mdash; ways to restore forests to the planet&rsquo;s degraded lands and "help nature run its course."&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>&ldquo;The premise of assisted natural regeneration is that the most economical way to restore and protect forests is to acknowledge nature&rsquo;s resilience, remove barriers to natural regeneration and &mdash; where necessary &mdash; accelerate it.&rdquo;</p></div><div><p>According to Alexandre, assisted natural regeneration can be accomplished in number of ways &mdash; ranging from preventing forest fires to dispersing seed mixes in degraded areas that are close to intact forests, in an effort to &ldquo;naturally&rdquo; expand existing forests.&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>This method is only one piece of the puzzle in the restoration of Earth&rsquo;s ecosystems &mdash; <a href="https://www.fastcompany.com/40481305/the-largest-ever-tropical-reforestation-is-planting-73-million-trees" target="_blank">planting trees</a> is also critical. But assisted natural regeneration should make up the bulk of restoration strategies, Alexandre argues, not least because the approach is <a href="https://www.conservation.org/docs/default-source/publication-pdfs/policy_brief_natural_regeneration.pdf" target="_blank">70 percent cheaper</a> than planting new trees.&nbsp;</p><p>&ldquo;Let us be clear: Assisted natural regeneration is not the only way forward. We still need to plant new trees where it is necessary, and in ways that respect local ecology and local cultures,&rdquo; said Alexandre.</p></div><div><p>&ldquo;But if we can see to all of the above, Mother Nature will have a much easier time doing what she does best &mdash; naturally.&rdquo;</p></div><div><p>Read the full article <a href="https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/opinion/reforestation-necessarily-planting-trees-200116113657413.html" target="_blank">here</a>.&nbsp;</p><p><i>Nikola Alexandre is a restoration fellow at Conservation International. Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International.&nbsp;Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;</i><a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here.</a><i>&nbsp;Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;</i><a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a><i>.</i><i></i></p><p><i>Cover image:&nbsp;</i><i>The Atlantic Forest in Brazil. (</i><i>&copy; FG Trade)</i></p><hr /><p><b>Further reading:</b></p><ul><li><a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]BE38E9DA-3FC1-4402-90F8-8378F7D71AB3" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">What on Earth is 'reforestation'?</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]d046285d-05c3-43cf-bb59-5b893dd69aba" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/3-reasons-for-hope-in-a-crucial-year-for-climate-action">3 reasons for hope in a crucial year for climate action&nbsp;</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]7845edaf-0868-4d66-b118-c3f576672f02" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/massive-reforestation-effort-puts-down-roots-in-brazilian-amazon">Massive reforestation efforts puts down roots in Brazilian Amazon</a></li></ul></div>

