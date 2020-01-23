New documentary features an unlikely, and silent, hero

Category: Ripples Hits: 4<p>A young girl’s struggle to learn to swim is the subject of a new documentary film that screened at last week’s Sundance Film Festival.</p><p>“Dulce” takes place in a coastal village in Colombia where the effects of climate change are already being felt — and raising the urgency of Dulce’s swimming lessons.</p><p>The film was executive produced by the actor and activist Lee Pace, who wrote about the film <a href="https://medium.com/@ConservationOrg/in-new-film-a-snapshot-of-a-changing-climate-the-backdrop-is-the-star-6d096539f13c" target="_blank">in a recent essay</a> on Medium. The film’s unsung star, he writes, maintains a silent presence in nearly every scene — and has ramifications for all of humanity.</p><p>The film, which also screened at the Toronto Film Festival and is featured on The New York Times’ Op-Docs channel, was directed by Guille Isa and Angello Faccini and supported by Conservation International.</p><p>Read Pace’s essay <a href="https://medium.com/@ConservationOrg/in-new-film-a-snapshot-of-a-changing-climate-the-backdrop-is-the-star-6d096539f13c" target="_blank">here</a>, and then watch the film <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2018/09/18/opinion/colombia-swimming-lesson-mangroves-dulce.html" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p>Bruno Vander Velde is senior communications director at Conservation International.</p><p> </p>
