New documentary features an unlikely, and silent, hero

Category: Ripples Published on Thursday, 23 January 2020 19:51 Hits: 4

A young girl’s struggle to learn to swim is the subject of a new documentary film that screened at last week’s Sundance Film Festival.

“Dulce” takes place in a coastal village in Colombia where the effects of climate change are already being felt — and raising the urgency of Dulce’s swimming lessons.

The film was executive produced by the actor and activist Lee Pace, who wrote about the film in a recent essay on Medium. The film’s unsung star, he writes, maintains a silent presence in nearly every scene — and has ramifications for all of humanity.

The film, which also screened at the Toronto Film Festival and is featured on The New York Times’ Op-Docs channel, was directed by Guille Isa and Angello Faccini and supported by Conservation International.

Read Pace’s essay here, and then watch the film here.

Bruno Vander Velde is senior communications director at Conservation International.