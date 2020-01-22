5 Father’s Day cards for our favorite animal dads

Category: Ripples Hits: 3<p>Last year on Father’s Day, Human Nature highlighted <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]a4b22841-988b-4e25-a13d-01f5785c331d" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/7-animal-dads-that-go-above-and-beyond">animal dads that go above and beyond</a>.</p><p>From enduring freezing temperatures for months to traveling more than 100 miles to find water — even carrying newborns in their mouths to protect them from harm — these dads at least deserve a card.</p><p> </p><ol><li><b>The sand grouse</b></li></ol><p><img alt="bird-card-1024x1024" src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/graphics/bird-card-1024x1024.png?sfvrsn=11415788_2" sf-size="504464" /></p><p>“Dad, I’ve never seen you stop for directions (even though you <a href="http://birdnote.org/show/sandgrouse-desert-water-carriers" target="_blank" rel="noopener">fly 125 miles a day</a> to bring me water — and avoid predators in the process). Happy Father’s Day to the most well-oriented dad around!”</p><p> </p><ol start="2"><li><b>The golden lion tamarin</b></li></ol><p><img alt="monkey-card-1024x1024" src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/graphics/monkey-card-1024x1024.png?sfvrsn=b2e0f9b3_2" sf-size="447034" /></p><p>“Pop, Mom thinks you spend too much time at the gym — but I think it’s great. When you carried me on your back for <a href="https://nationalzoo.si.edu/animals/golden-lion-tamarin" target="_blank" rel="noopener">five weeks straight</a>, I told all of my friends that you had super strength. Happy Father’s Day to my favorite super hero!”</p><p> </p><ol start="4"><li><b>The Asian arowana fish</b></li></ol><p><img alt="fish-card-1024x1024" src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/graphics/fish-card-1024x1024.png?sfvrsn=a1194207_2" sf-size="486435" /></p><p>“Hey Dad, thanks for not eating me. I know I’ve spent a lot of time right there <a href="https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2016/07/dragon-fish-most-expensive-arowana-emily-voigt/?beta=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener">in your mouth</a> from when I was an egg to when I was a fry — and again whenever danger arises. Happy Father’s Day to my best protector!”</p><p> </p><ol start="5"><li><b>The glass frog</b></li></ol><p><img alt="frog-card-1024x1024" src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/graphics/frog-card-1024x1024.png?sfvrsn=32abe79f_2" sf-size="511914" /></p><p>“Daddy-o, they don’t call you the ‘<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7zARByAu1c" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ninja frog’</a> for no reason. You used your translucent skin to blend into your surroundings and protect me when I was a defenseless egg. When I grow up, I want to learn how to kick wasp-butt just like you. Happy Father’s Day to my very own Bruce Lee!”</p><p> </p><ol start="7"><li><b>The emperor penguin</b></li></ol><p><img alt="penguin-card-1024x1024" src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/graphics/penguin-card-1024x1024.png?sfvrsn=22e744e5_2" sf-size="448517" /></p><p>“Dad, you’re the best at keeping me warm. It can’t be easy — <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/birds/e/emperor-penguin/?beta=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener">standing stock-still</a> without eating for four months while balancing an egg on your feet so mom could regain her strength. Happy Father’s Day to the best radiator in the Antarctic!”</p><p><i>Morgan Lynch is a staff writer for Conservation International. Allie Tripp is a graphic designer for Conservation International. </i></p><p><i> </i></p><hr /><p><b>Further reading</b></p><ul><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]a4b22841-988b-4e25-a13d-01f5785c331d" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/7-animal-dads-that-go-above-and-beyond">7 animal dads that go above and beyond<br /></a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]b7fffd4b-26d4-4664-9895-643006d08b5c" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/7-species-with-moms-weirder-than-yours">7 species with moms weirder than yours</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]58ff92f4-1f9e-4e30-b09c-03b42aeaee99" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/3-reasons-elephants-make-the-best-mothers">3 reasons elephants make the best mothers</a></li></ul><hr />
