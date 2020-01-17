In remote Pacific, popular fishing method spells trouble for tuna

Category: Ripples Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 20:25 Hits: 2

Editor’s note: Tuna are some of the most commonly consumed fish in the world, with different tuna species facing varying degrees of threat depending on the region in question and the catch methods used. In this post, we look at a fishing technique that is snaring more fish than it intends to — with negative effects on tuna populations in the Pacific.

Chances are the fish that went into your last tuna melt or sashimi came from the Western and Central Pacific Ocean (WCPO). This vast expanse of ocean supports the largest tuna fishing grounds in the world; over 50 percent of global tuna catch — including stocks of skipjack, bigeye, yellowfin and albacore tuna — comes from this region.

To find tuna in this swath of ocean, fishers use helicopter observation and other tracking methods. But over the last few decades, some industrial fishing fleets have relied more heavily on another tool to amass fish for an easier catch: fish aggregating devices, or FADs.

What is a FAD?

FADs are floating structures that attract tuna and other oceanic fish with the cover they provide. FADs reflect the age-old observations of nearshore fishers that floating objects like trees and other debris attracted pelagic fish. Pacific Island countries have also been using nearshore FADs, anchored beyond the reef, as a means to ensure food security for rapidly growing coastal populations.

The industrial tuna fishing industry, however, uses thousands of FADs in the WCPO alone. Purse seines — large nets that are set and gradually enclosed around a school of fish — are responsible for the majority of the tuna catch in the WCPO, and their use of FADs has been growing exponentially since the 1970s, with an estimated 29,700 FADs deployed in the region as of 2013.

A portion of the purse-seine fleet uses FADs to increase their efficiency in catching skipjack tuna, a species that is commonly used in canned tuna, and which is still abundant in the WCPO. However, FADs attract more than one species of tuna, and purse seiners are unable to fish selectively. For this reason, vessels targeting skipjack tuna are also catching large numbers of juvenile bigeye tuna — with detrimental effects.

“Purse seiners using industrial drifting FADs tend to take a larger proportion of bigeye tuna, including juveniles,” said Jonathan Peacey, senior director of fisheries at Conservation International (CI). “Bigeye tuna bycatch is a problem because the WCPO population is assessed to be at only 16 percent of its unfished biomass — the naturally occurring population size. This is below the point at which scientists and fisheries managers have concluded urgent action must be taken to rebuild the fishery.” In addition to FADs causing overfishing of bigeye tuna, other species, such as sea turtles and sharks, can become entangled in FADs .