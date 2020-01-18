Articles

5 Signs it's Time to Resurface Your Floors Hardwood floors are a sophisticated addition to your home and do add to the home's resale value. However, there is no secret that the hardwood floors require proper care and maintenance to extend their life. How do you know when it’s time to give your floors some attention? Here are five signs that it’s time to resurface your floors. Scratches If you are noticing extensive scratches on your floor, then it might be time to resurface your floors. Scratches can be typical if you have pets and are dragging furniture over the hardwood floor. Most of these scratches have worn through the stain, so it’s a cosmetic issue and can be fixed by sanding and restaining. Maybe all that is needed, but if the scratches are deeper, then the floor may need refinishing. The stain on the floors protects against damaging waters. Water Damage Water is detrimental to your hardwood floors. If you are noticing standing water on your ...

