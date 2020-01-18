The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

5 Signs it's Time to Resurface Your Floors

Category: Ripples Hits: 2

  5 Signs it's Time to Resurface Your Floors Hardwood floors are a sophisticated addition to your home and do add to the home's resale value. However, there is no secret that the hardwood floors require proper care and maintenance to extend their life. How do you know when it’s time to give your floors some attention? Here are five signs that it’s time to resurface your floors. Scratches If you are noticing extensive scratches on your floor, then it might be time to resurface your floors. Scratches can be typical if you have pets and are dragging furniture over the hardwood floor. Most of these scratches have worn through the stain, so it’s a cosmetic issue and can be fixed by sanding and restaining. Maybe all that is needed, but if the scratches are deeper, then the floor may need refinishing. The stain on the floors protects against damaging waters. Water Damage Water is detrimental to your hardwood floors. If you are noticing standing water on your ...

Read more https://www.411homerepair.com/diy/improvements-remodeling-building/10807-5-Signs-its-Time-to-Resurface-Your-Floors.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version