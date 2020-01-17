The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

3 Conservation champions who rocked our world in 2013

<p><img alt="Monique Pool, founder of the Green Heritage Fund Suriname (GHFS). " src="https://www.conservation.org/images/default-source/default-album/ci_12877736.jpg?sfvrsn=3da42ac2_5" sf-size="100" /></p><h6>In Paramaribo, Suriname, sloths displaced by deforestation are rescued and released back into the wild with the help of Green Heritage Fund Suriname (GHFS). Monique Pool, founder of GHFS leads the rescue effort. (&copy; CI/photo by Becca Field)</h6><p>It has been an incredible year for Conservation International&rsquo;s visual storytelling team. Thanks to the Visual Storytelling Alliance &mdash; a partnership between&nbsp;Conservation International and Sony &mdash; we have managed to document incredible stories about our work on the ground and meet some pretty incredible people along the way.</p><p>During the course of 2013, we were fortunate to have met and worked with three amazing conservation champions who are important friends and partners to Conservation International.</p><p>1.<b>&nbsp; &nbsp;Monique Pool</b>, from the greenest country on earth &mdash; Suriname &mdash; became &ldquo;slothified&rdquo; when she <b>rescued over 200 sloths out of a patch of forest that was being cleared for cattle pasture</b>. All animals were brought to her house and eventually released back into a protected forest. Her drive and passion for these animals is so inspiring to us.</p><div data-sf-ec-immutable="" contenteditable="false" style="width:560px;height:337px;position:relative;z-index:40;display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;"><div data-sf-disable-link-event=""><iframe width="560" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HS1FFZ-Su1Q" frameborder="0"></iframe></div></div><p>2. &nbsp;&nbsp;<b>Nan Hauser</b> from the Cook Islands in the South Pacific seduced us with her contagious strength and spirit. Her whale research and deep passion and understanding for these amazing marine mammals have <b>helped create one of the largest marine parks in the world</b>.</p><div data-sf-ec-immutable="" contenteditable="false" style="width:560px;height:337px;position:relative;z-index:40;display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;"><div data-sf-disable-link-event=""><iframe width="560" height="337" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OVqBjn4W6gM" frameborder="0"></iframe></div></div><p>3. &nbsp; And finally, <b>Sydney Allicock</b> from Guyana. Indigenous leader, member of parliament, ecotourism pioneer, charismatic storyteller &mdash; these are just a few words to describe how this conservation champion has conserved his people&rsquo;s traditional ways of life, protected their forests and biodiversity, and thus improved his people&rsquo;s livelihoods.</p><div data-sf-ec-immutable="" contenteditable="false" style="width:560px;height:450px;position:relative;z-index:40;display:block;margin-left:auto;margin-right:auto;"><div data-sf-disable-link-event=""><iframe width="560" height="450" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQhmuUedxd8" frameborder="0"></iframe></div></div><p>We&rsquo;re gearing up for another year of stories and encounters with many more inspiring conservationists we partner with around the world. <b>Keep an eye on Conservation News for updates on our future adventures!</b></p><p><i>John Martin is Conservation International&rsquo;s director of video production.</i></p>

