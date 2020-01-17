3 Conservation champions who rocked our world in 2013

Category: Ripples Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 21:21 Hits: 5

In Paramaribo, Suriname, sloths displaced by deforestation are rescued and released back into the wild with the help of Green Heritage Fund Suriname (GHFS). Monique Pool, founder of GHFS leads the rescue effort. (© CI/photo by Becca Field)

It has been an incredible year for Conservation International’s visual storytelling team. Thanks to the Visual Storytelling Alliance — a partnership between Conservation International and Sony — we have managed to document incredible stories about our work on the ground and meet some pretty incredible people along the way.

During the course of 2013, we were fortunate to have met and worked with three amazing conservation champions who are important friends and partners to Conservation International.

1. Monique Pool, from the greenest country on earth — Suriname — became “slothified” when she rescued over 200 sloths out of a patch of forest that was being cleared for cattle pasture. All animals were brought to her house and eventually released back into a protected forest. Her drive and passion for these animals is so inspiring to us.

2. Nan Hauser from the Cook Islands in the South Pacific seduced us with her contagious strength and spirit. Her whale research and deep passion and understanding for these amazing marine mammals have helped create one of the largest marine parks in the world.

3. And finally, Sydney Allicock from Guyana. Indigenous leader, member of parliament, ecotourism pioneer, charismatic storyteller — these are just a few words to describe how this conservation champion has conserved his people’s traditional ways of life, protected their forests and biodiversity, and thus improved his people’s livelihoods.

We’re gearing up for another year of stories and encounters with many more inspiring conservationists we partner with around the world. Keep an eye on Conservation News for updates on our future adventures!

John Martin is Conservation International’s director of video production.