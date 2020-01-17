The hidden cost of online shopping — and what you can do about it

Category: Ripples Hits: 4<p>Holiday season is online shopping season. And with online sales <a href="http://news.adobe.com/press-release/experience-cloud/adobe-forecasts-us-online-sales-surpass-100-billion-holiday-season" target="_blank" rel="noopener">expected to surpass US$ 100 billion</a> this year, that equates to a lot of fast and free shipping.</p><p>But there is a hidden cost to all this shipping: its carbon footprint.</p><p>In the newest installment of the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJ8cMiYb3G5fP5oq01TBp9fgh70vDDSMe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Climate Lab video series</a> — produced by the University of California in partnership with Vox Media — Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan takes you inside the world of online shipping and its impacts on the planet.</p><p>Spoiler alert: You DON’T have to stop shopping online.</p><p>The video debuts today on Vox; watch below or on <a href="http://www.youtube.com/vox" target="_blank" rel="noopener">youtube.com/vox</a>.</p><p>It might just change the way you shop online.</p><p><i>Bruno Vander Velde is Conservation International’s editorial director. </i></p><p><i>Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates <a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>. Donate to Conservation International <a href="https://secure2.convio.net/cintl/site/Donation2?df_id=11700&11700.donation=form1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here.</a></i></p><p><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5HOijUtExiM" width="600" height="337.5" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">&nbsp;</iframe></p>
