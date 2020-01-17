The hidden cost of online shopping — and what you can do about it

Category: Ripples Published on Friday, 17 January 2020 21:58 Hits: 4

Holiday season is online shopping season. And with online sales expected to surpass US$ 100 billion this year, that equates to a lot of fast and free shipping.

But there is a hidden cost to all this shipping: its carbon footprint.

In the newest installment of the Climate Lab video series — produced by the University of California in partnership with Vox Media — Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan takes you inside the world of online shipping and its impacts on the planet.

Spoiler alert: You DON’T have to stop shopping online.

The video debuts today on Vox; watch below or on youtube.com/vox.

It might just change the way you shop online.

Bruno Vander Velde is Conservation International’s editorial director.

