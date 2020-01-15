Elephants and illegal ivory trade are making headlines. CI experts respond

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

<p><i>Above: An elephant in South Africa, pictured above. (&copy; Clive Rogers/Flickr Creative Commons)</i></p><p>New laws on the sale of ivory and the <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jan/07/government-ivory-trade-ban-uk-bow-to-public-pressure" target="_blank" rel="noopener">speculation</a> that more countries plan to crack down on the ivory market have made headlines recently.</p><p>Here, Conservation International experts react to the latest news.</p><p><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2018/02/what-does-2018-have-in-store-for-nature-experts-weigh-in/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><b>What does 2018 have in store for nature?</b></a></p><p>At the close of 2017, China followed through on its landmark commitment to close its domestic ivory market, the world&rsquo;s largest, said Keith Roberts, executive director for wildlife trafficking at Conservation International. Meanwhile, 18 African nations, organized under the&nbsp;<a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/08/our-critical-allies-for-elephants/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Elephant Protection Initiative</a>&nbsp;&mdash; of which CI serves as co-secretariat alongside&nbsp; <a href="http://stopivory.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Stop Ivory</a>&nbsp;&mdash; have agreed to close their domestic ivory markets and place their national stockpiles beyond economic use for at least 10 years.</p><p>The progress raises questions: How far is the world from a truly global ban on ivory sales, and will it make a difference in the poaching of elephants in Africa?</p><p><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2018/02/what-does-2018-have-in-store-for-nature-experts-weigh-in/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read more here.</a></p><p><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2018/02/ivory-investigator-killed-in-kenya/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><b>Ivory investigator killed in Kenya</b></a></p><p>Esmond Bradley Martin, 75, former UN special envoy for rhino conservation, was found dead in his home in Nairobi with a stab wound to his neck,&nbsp;<a href="https://twitter.com/aleithead?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alastair Leithead</a> reported for the&nbsp;<a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42943503" target="_blank" rel="noopener">BBC</a>.</p><p>Martin spent his career photographing and documenting the illegal sales of ivory and rhino horn throughout China and Southeast Asia. His work &mdash; much of it undercover &mdash; helped to shed light on market demand for illegally traded ivory.</p><p>The motive for Martin&rsquo;s killing is unclear. In any case, his death highlighted concerns faced by those who fight to protect nature.</p><p><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2018/02/ivory-investigator-killed-in-kenya/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read more here.</a></p><p><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2018/01/hong-kong-votes-to-ban-sale-of-ivory/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><b>Hong Kong votes to ban sale of ivory</b></a></p><p>Hong Kong&nbsp;<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2018/01/31/world/asia/hong-kong-elephant-ivory.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">banned</a>&nbsp;the sale of ivory on Wednesday, the latest blow to an illegal trade that has brought elephants to the brink of extinction.</p><p>Lawmakers in Hong Kong voted for a bill that would abolish the ivory trade by 2021, following China&rsquo;s complete ban on ivory sales that went into effect at the end of last year,&nbsp;<a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jan/31/hong-kong-votes-to-ban-domestic-ivory-sales" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Associated Press</a>&nbsp;reported.</p><p>Hong Kong&rsquo;s ban will be enforced in three stages: an initial ban on trade in hunting trophies and ivory dating from after 1975, followed by a ban on the sale of ivory acquired before 1975, and finally, traders would have to dispose of their stock by 2021. The penalties for violators will be increased to a maximum fine of HK$ 10 million (US$ 1.3 million) and up to 10 years in prison.</p><p><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2018/01/hong-kong-votes-to-ban-sale-of-ivory/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read more here.</a></p><p><i>Morgan Lynch is a staff writer for Conservation International.</i></p><p><i>Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;<a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>. Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;<a href="https://secure2.convio.net/cintl/site/Donation2?df_id=11700&amp;11700.donation=form1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here.</a></i></p><hr /><p><b>Further reading</b></p><ul><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/11/to-save-elephants-it-takes-a-village/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">To save elephants, it takes a village<br /></a></li><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/08/our-critical-allies-for-elephants/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Our critical allies for elephants<br /></a></li><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/11/the-price-of-a-dead-elephant/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The price of a dead elephant</a></li></ul><hr />

