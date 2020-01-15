The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ivory investigator killed in Kenya

Category: Ripples Hits: 5

<p><i>Above: Elephants pause for a drink at a watering hole in Kenya's Chyulu Hills. (&copy; M. Sanjayan)</i></p><p>One of the world&rsquo;s top investigators into the illegal ivory trade was killed Sunday.</p><p>Esmond Bradley Martin, 75, former UN special envoy for rhino conservation, was found dead in his home in Nairobi with a stab wound to his neck, <a href="https://twitter.com/aleithead?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alastair Leithead</a> reported for the <a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42943503" target="_blank" rel="noopener">BBC</a>.</p><p>Martin spent his career photographing and documenting the illegal sales of ivory and rhino horn throughout China and Southeast Asia. His work &mdash; much of it undercover &mdash; helped to shed light on market demand for illegally traded ivory.</p><p>The news of Martin&rsquo;s death shocked the conservation world.</p><p>&ldquo;Esmond Bradley Martin was a brilliant and vocal investigator whose work helped uncover the ivory and rhino horn trade,&rdquo; said Dr. M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. &ldquo;His wish would have been for all of us to redouble our efforts and end this miserable trade once and for all.&rdquo;</p><p>Governments are tightening the global crackdown on the ivory trade, as Hong Kong banned the sale of ivory on Jan. 31 and the United Kingdom considers making a similar move.</p><p>The motive for Martin&rsquo;s killing is unclear. In any case, his death highlighted concerns faced by those who fight to protect nature.</p><p>&ldquo;Though the circumstances around his death are undetermined, we know that defenders of nature all too often face significant risk around the world,&rdquo; Sanjayan said. &ldquo;In the last year alone, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/environment/series/the-defenders" target="_blank" rel="noopener">we lost almost 200</a> of these brave champions as they fought for the nature we all depend upon. We owe these defenders our gratitude and our support.&rdquo;</p><p>Read more <a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-42943503" target="_blank" rel="noopener">about Martin here</a>.</p><p><i>Morgan Lynch is a staff writer for Conservation International.</i></p><p><i>Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;<a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>. Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;<a href="https://secure2.convio.net/cintl/site/Donation2?df_id=11700&amp;11700.donation=form1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here.</a></i></p><hr /><p><b>Further reading</b></p><ul><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/01/china-ban-on-ivory-trade-only-first-step-to-saving-elephants-expert-says/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">China ban on ivory trade only first step to saving elephants, expert says<br /></a></li><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2016/10/a-call-to-end-the-ivory-trade-led-by-africa/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A call to end the ivory trade, led by Africa<br /></a></li> </ul><hr />

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ConservationInternationalBlog/~3/U1gLhIKryAY/ivory-investigator-killed-in-kenya

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version