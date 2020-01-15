The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Expert: U.S. move on elephants creates 'uncertainty'

<p><i>Above: An elephant takes a dip in Botswana. (&copy; CI/Scott Mills)</i></p><p>A recent decision by the White House to review each import of elephant trophies creates &ldquo;uncertainty&rdquo; about efforts to protect the animals, according to one conservation expert.</p><p>In an appearance on &ldquo;<a href="https://www.cbs.com/shows/cbs_this_morning/video/SFAC_tyLKxVMhfrlLLTXzvkbHo88Y0qQ/as-trump-eases-ban-on-hunting-trophies-how-will-elephants-suffer-/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CBS This Morning</a>,&rdquo; Conservation International CEO Dr. M. Sanjayan said that the recent U.S. decision sows doubt about elephant conservation amid recent successes in clamping down on ivory markets.</p><p>&ldquo;Just when this is happening, just when we have moral leadership on this issue &mdash; when the United States, when the U.K., when China can take some leadership on this issue &mdash; this new uncertainty has created a level of anxiety among people who really care about elephants,&rdquo; Sanjayan said.</p><p>A U.S. Interior Department policy circulated March 1 announced that the administration would review requests to import elephant trophies on a case-by-case basis. Sanjayan put the latest headlines in a broader context, saying that &ldquo;some countries are doing well, and we&rsquo;re seeing the tide turn,&rdquo; pointing to a dramatic drop in the price of ivory and international efforts to close ivory markets.</p><p>The question of hunting elephants, lions and other African species has <a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2015/08/the-death-of-cecil-a-turning-point-for-wildlife/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">attracted widespread public attention</a> in recent years. Acknowledging that he himself is a hunter, Sanjayan drew a distinction between the well managed hunting of sustainable populations and hunting endangered species.</p><p>&ldquo;In this country, hunting is used as a very strong conservation tool,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;But even in the United States, we don&rsquo;t hunt endangered species. If we don&rsquo;t hunt endangered species here, why do we think it&rsquo;s ok to hunt endangered species [elsewhere]?&rdquo;</p><p>The decision earlier this month was just the latest in a string of elephant-related news coming from the administration that has left many scratching their heads. On Nov. 16, the Trump administration <a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/11/u-s-lifts-ban-on-some-elephant-trophy-imports/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">announced</a> that it would allow the import of some elephant trophies &mdash; only to have U.S. President Donald Trump&nbsp;<a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/17/us/politics/trump-elephant-trophy-ban.html?_r=0" target="_blank" rel="noopener">appear to put that decision</a> on hold less than 24 hours later.</p><p>According to the latest indication from the Interior Department, trophy imports will be allowed on a &ldquo;case-by-case&rdquo; basis. The administration has given no indication as to what guidelines they would use to judge each case.</p><p>Watch the full interview with Sanjayan on <a href="https://www.cbs.com/shows/cbs_this_morning/video/SFAC_tyLKxVMhfrlLLTXzvkbHo88Y0qQ/as-trump-eases-ban-on-hunting-trophies-how-will-elephants-suffer-/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">CBS This Morning</a>.</p><p><i>Morgan Lynch is a staff writer for Conservation International.</i></p><p><i>Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;<a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>. Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;<a href="https://secure2.convio.net/cintl/site/Donation2?df_id=11700&amp;11700.donation=form1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here.</a></i></p><hr /><p><b>Further reading</b></p><ul><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/11/u-s-lifts-ban-on-some-elephant-trophy-imports/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">U.S. lifts ban on some elephant trophy imports<br /></a></li><li><a href="https://blog.conservation.org/2017/11/the-price-of-a-dead-elephant/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The price of a dead elephant</a></li> </ul><hr />

