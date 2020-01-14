The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In the news: Escaped lions highlight plight of park neighbors

Category: Ripples Hits: 3

<p><b><i>Editor&rsquo;s note: </i></b><i>A recent case of escaped lions in South Africa&rsquo;s Kruger National Park illustrates the tension that can exist between people and wildlife around protected areas. In the coming weeks, Conservation News will feature a series of stories from the communities surrounding Kruger, exploring the</i><i>&nbsp;challenges&nbsp;&mdash; and opportunities&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;</i><i>they face in living next to one of Africa&rsquo;s most famous wildlife reserves.</i></p><p>Three lions that escaped from Kruger National Park earlier this week have been killed, according to <a href="http://ewn.co.za/2017/07/13/update-three-kruger-park-lions-who-escaped-reportedly-shot-dead" target="_blank" rel="noopener">multiple</a> <a href="http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-40596164" target="_blank" rel="noopener">news</a> <a href="https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2017-07-13-escaped-kruger-lions-have-been-killed-sanparks/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">reports</a>.</p><p>The tragic conclusion follows a days-long search by park rangers in the villages surrounding Kruger. Residents <a href="https://www.sanparks.org/about/news/?id=57212" target="_blank" rel="noopener">were warned</a> by park officials to &ldquo;exercise extreme caution&rdquo; in going about their daily lives. This week&rsquo;s search is the <a href="http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/05/09/lion-pride-loose-escaping-kruger-national-park/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">second time</a> this year that lions have escaped Kruger into nearby communities.</p><p>According to Keith Roberts, Conservation International&rsquo;s executive director for wildlife trafficking, escaped animals represent just one example of how difficult it can be to live near a wildlife area.</p><p>&ldquo;These communities don&rsquo;t necessarily see benefits from the reserves,&rdquo; Roberts said. &ldquo;They only see the costs.&rdquo;</p><p>In addition to potentially dangerous encounters with animals, elephants can destroy multiple acres of crops in a single night, buffalo herds can transfer disease to nearby cattle, and poachers passing through communities can bring violence and crime.</p><p>For poor residents living off a small plot of land, destruction of crops or livestock can mean financial ruin. &ldquo;If you&rsquo;re a subsistence farmer, it&rsquo;s survival,&rdquo; said Roberts. &ldquo;If their crops are destroyed, they can&rsquo;t feed themselves. Because of this, they see wildlife only as a threat.&rdquo;</p><p>This adversarial relationship has costs for both people and wildlife. According to <a href="http://www.fao.org/docrep/012/i1048e/i1048e00.htm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a review</a> by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, conflict between humans and wildlife is one of the most significant threats to conservation in Africa &mdash; much of it stemming from agricultural-based conflict.</p><p>The key, according to Roberts, is to ensure communities see value from their wildlife. &ldquo;The only way is for them to see direct, tangible benefits,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;There is no other way.&rdquo;</p><p>In the villages around Kruger National Park, Conservation South Africa &mdash; a member of the CI network &mdash; is working to do just that, supporting schools, clinics and small businesses that put money into the pocket of residents.</p><p>Follow this space for stories from the community members working to balance their livelihoods, safety and well-being with the protection of wildlife living in Kruger.</p><p><i>Jamey Anderson is a senior writer for Conservation International.</i></p><p><i>Want to read more stories like this?&nbsp;<a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/act"><a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">Sign up</a></a>&nbsp;for email updates</i><i>.&nbsp;<a href="https://secure2.convio.net/cintl/site/Donation2?df_id=11700&amp;11700.donation=form1" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><a href="https://www.conservation.org/donate" target="_blank">Donate</a></a>&nbsp;to Conservation International.</i></p><hr /><p><b>Further reading</b></p><ul><li><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">The most valued anti-poaching equipment? It may surprise you</a></li><li><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">A call to end the ivory trade, led by Africa</a></li><li><a target="_blank" rel="noopener" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">Why aren&rsquo;t we doing more to protect wildlife rangers?</a></li></ul><hr />

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ConservationInternationalBlog/~3/RFMEh6QdqVk/in-the-news-escaped-lions-highlight-plight-of-park-neighbors

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version