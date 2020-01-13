Simple Healthy Snacking Ideas for Every Craving

Articles

Category: Ripples Published on Monday, 13 January 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

Easy healthy snacks don’t have to be premade from the store. This list of healthy snack ideas empowers you to make simple, healthful snacks for any craving!

Easy Healthy Snacks

With the new year comes new resolutions to bounce back from the holiday indulgence and eat healthier. One of the ways that I have found to jump start my healthy eating resolutions is to keep a good supply of easy healthy snacks on hand. If it’s easy to reach for the healthy stuff when hunger strikes, then I know I’m less likely to reach for the junk I shouldn’t be eating. (Even though I might be craving it!)

Smart Snacking Tip #1

An important thing to remember when it comes to snacking is to really think about what you’re putting into your body. Including some protein and fiber in your snack will fill you up faster and keep you feeling full longer. Having some natural sugars in your snack will help perk you up right away.

Stay away from snacks that are all sugar (natural or not) or lacking nutrients. These only do your body (and your health goals) a disservice.

Easy Healthy Snacks: Crunchy Craving

Mixed Nuts

I always keep a stash of many types of nuts in our pantry. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, peanuts: there are so many health benefits of nuts. Grabbing a small handful is a great way to stave off those hunger pains. If plain nuts are just a bit too plain, try these Herb Roasted Almonds for a bit of extra flavor.

Kale Chips

I have yet to try making my own kale chips, but I know many people who swear by these nutrient-dense, crunchy snacks. And making kale chips seems pretty easy to do. It’s a great way to snack on a superfood!

Black Bean Salsa with Tortilla Chips

What I love about snacking on homemade black bean salsa is that the beans give a nice boost of nutrients and fiber, filling you up faster with calories that will sustain you.

Hummus with Carrots and Celery

Speaking of nutrition from beans, homemade hummus is another great bean-based easy healthy snack that will keep you going. Pair it with some veggies rather than chips for fewer calories and more nutrients.

Baked Sweet Potato Chips

It’s easier to make homemade potato chips than you might think, and you can control the amount of oil and salt that goes into them. If I’m going to make potato chips at home, I prefer to make them sweet potato chips, because, let’s face it, sweet potato chips rock! And the extra nutrients from the sweet potatoes are a reason to feel extra good about these chips!

Popcorn

Stovetop popcorn is another super easy snack that satisfies the desire to crunch without adding a ton of extra calories. There are so many ways to season your homemade popcorn too – just open your pantry! Chili powder, Italian herbs, curry, chipotle, salt and vinegar, ranch seasoning, taco seasoning. The list goes on!

Easy Healthy Snacks: Sweet Craving

Smoothies

Blending whole fruit and protein-rich yogurt (and maybe a few nuts or seeds) gives you a healthy snack (or breakfast) that is filling you up with nutrients. Check out these breakfast smoothies, this chocolate banana smoothie, and this fun beetroot smoothie for something different.

Frozen Yogurt

If you’re craving ice cream, this super simple homemade frozen yogurt, made from only yogurt and fruit, is for you!

Apple Slices (or a Banana) with Natural Peanut Butter

This really is my go-to snack. A little protein for sustenance, a little natural sugar for a quick boost, and I’m ready to go! Grab your favorite natural peanut butter (or other nut butter) or whip up a quick batch of homemade peanut butter.

Fruit and Yogurt

Make your own yogurt parfaits with some fruit and homemade plain yogurt. Add a swirl of honey for sweetness and sprinkle some nuts over top to give it a little extra protein boost!

Homemade Fruit Leather

Seriously, this stuff will have you feeling like a kid again. Making homemade fruit leather means that it’s only full of the good stuff!

Easy Healthy Snacks: On-the-Go Snacking

Healthy Muffins

Make a big batch of healthy muffins and keep them in the freezer. That way you always have some available when you need a bite.

Homemade Granola Bars

Making your own Homemade Granola Bars or Granola Bar Bites is simple and means that you know only good ingredients are going into your energy boost.

Homemade Crackers and Cheese

Homemade crackers are an easy healthy snack and are not complicated! Also, you can make them whole wheat or even gluten-free. Add some cheese for protein and you’ll have a super satisfying crunchy and creamy snack! (Or, skip the cheese and make your own homemade cheese crackers!)

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Another protein-packed, easy-to-eat snack. It’s simple to keep hard-boiled eggs in the fridge for when you need a snack that will really sustain you. Check out these tips for how to perfectly hard boil eggs.

Do you have any favorite easy healthy snacks that aren’t listed here? If so, share it below!

*******

Simple Healthy Snacking Ideas for Every Craving was written by Sarah Ozimek.

Read more https://www.diynatural.com/easy-healthy-snacks/