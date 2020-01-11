How to paint kitchen cabinets the right way

Articles

Published on Saturday, 11 January 2020

One of the most common questions homeowners have about DIY home painting projects is “How do I repaint my kitchen cabinets?”. You may be surprised to find out that repainting your kitchen cabinets is simple, yet more time-consuming than you expect. Degreasing Probably the most important part of the process is degreasing the cabinets. This is the first thing you should do and will determine how well the paint you select adheres to the cabinets. Most cabinets have a thick gloss coating which is why using a degreaser to thoroughly strip this off is important. Don’t skip this part or you may find all of your hard work will have been wasted. You can find it at any home improvement store. Please make sure you follow all safety instructions while handling degreaser. It contains strong chemicals. Remove all Hardware, Doors and Hinges Next, you want to make sure to remove all of the doors, hinges and ...

