Conservationist to 'Curious' listeners: 'Don't sit this one out'

<div><p>Jonathan Van Ness is curious about conservation &mdash; in particular, what it&rsquo;s going to take to get more people engaged.</p></div><p>&ldquo;What is it?&rdquo; the celebrated co-host of the wildly popular TV show &ldquo;Queer Eye&rdquo; asked Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan in the latest episode of his podcast, &ldquo;<a href="https://www.earwolf.com/show/getting-curious-with-jonathan-van-ness/" target="_blank">Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness</a>.&rdquo; &ldquo;Is it going to be until &hellip; all of our forests are on fire and we&rsquo;re actively swimming in a world that is nothing but ocean?&rdquo; <br /></p><p>Sanjayan indicated that for some, the problems of climate breakdown and environmental destruction are not theirs to fix.<br /></p><p>&ldquo;There is a general sense that someone else will take care of this problem,&rdquo; he said. &ldquo;We need everyone in the game. Don&rsquo;t sit this one out.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p><p>&ldquo;You cannot ever think about sustainability as something that is either a personal choice <i>or </i>companies&rsquo; <i>or</i> governments&rsquo; [responsibility],&rdquo; he continued. &ldquo;It has to be all three.&rdquo;<br /></p><p>As <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]f65e92c6-531f-4d76-a560-a11655a5979a" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/hungry-goats-australian-bushfires-severe-cyclones-3-stories-you-may-have-missed">bushfires ravage Australia</a>, killing at least 25 people and an estimated <a href="https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/2020/1/6/21051897/australia-fires-billion-animals-dead-estimate" target="_blank">1 billion animals</a>, they have added more fuel to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/07/opinion/letters/australia-fires-climate.html" target="_blank">concern</a><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/07/opinion/letters/australia-fires-climate.html">s</a> about climate breakdown. Coming a few short months after the Amazon saw one of its most <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]32474a30-906b-4ced-95b3-85d1a78b71c8" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/ashes-to-action-3-things-we-know-about-the-amazon-fires">devastating fire seasons</a> in recent years, burning more than <a href="https://news.mongabay.com/2019/09/brazilian-amazon-fires-scientifically-linked-to-2019-deforestation-report/" target="_blank">125,000 hectares</a> (310,000 acres) of land in August alone.<br /></p><p>&ldquo;We are approaching a <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]8d46eb21-33e0-4151-8114-574e0e01dd5e" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/the-amazon-is-on-fire-5-things-you-need-to-know">tipping point</a> [in the Amazon],&rdquo; Sanjayan said during the interview. &ldquo;There is new science which says that you don&rsquo;t have to destroy all of the Amazon for it to disappear. If you destroy 20 percent of it &mdash; and we are getting close to that &mdash; it changes the climate &hellip; and converts the rainforest into savanna.&rdquo;<br /></p><p>For 45 colorful minutes, the two discussed everything from climate action to the fate of the Amazon to Bruce Springsteen. Listen to the full episode <a href="https://player.fm/series/series-2323839/how-is-the-amazon-rainforest-doing-with-dr-m-sanjayan-ceo-of-conservation-international" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p><i style="font-size:inherit;background-color:initial;">Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International.&nbsp;Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;</i><a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act"><i>here.</i></a><i style="font-size:inherit;background-color:initial;">&nbsp;Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;<a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>.</i></p><p><i></i><i>Cover image: The Amazon rainforest in&nbsp;</i><i>Yasuni National Park, Ecuador.&nbsp;</i><i>(</i><i>&copy;&nbsp;</i><i>Lucas Bustamante)</i><i></i><i></i></p><hr /><p><i></i><b>Further reading:</b></p><div><ul><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]8d46eb21-33e0-4151-8114-574e0e01dd5e" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/the-amazon-is-on-fire-5-things-you-need-to-know">The Amazon is on fire: 5 things you need to know</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]71d095ed-a0c2-4d41-b0a6-139ffcf371a0" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/four-questions-about-the-amazon-fires-answered">Four questions about the Amazon, answered</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]32474a30-906b-4ced-95b3-85d1a78b71c8" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/ashes-to-action-3-things-we-know-about-the-amazon-fires">Ashes to action: 3 things we know about the Amazon fires</a>&nbsp;</li></ul></div><div></div><div></div>

