Hungry goats, Australian bushfires, severe cyclones: 3 stories you may have missed

<i>Editor's Note: News about conservation and the environment is made every day, but some of it can fly under the radar. In a recurring feature, Conservation News shares three stories from the past week that you should know about.</i>

<h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/01/raveous-wild-goats-ruled-this-island-for-over-a-century-being-reborn/" target="_blank">1. Ravenous wild goats ruled this island for over a century. Now, it's being reborn </a><br /></h3> Foreign goat and rat species arrived on the island in the late 19th century with an industrial mining crew and have since eaten through massive amounts of vegetation across Redonda, degrading the land and leaving little food behind for endemic species. In 2016, a local conservation organization safely rounded up and relocated the goats to central Antigua by helicopter, and hired a crew to place rat poison across the landscape to control the population. By 2017, the nation's bird populations increased tenfold and 71 different types of vegetation have returned to the island.</p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>“With a little bit of help, nature can recover,” said Shanna Challenger, the coordinator of the Redonda Restoration Program. According to <a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]BE38E9DA-3FC1-4402-90F8-8378F7D71AB3" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog">restoration experts</a>, restoring ecosystems is not always about planting new trees or breeding wildlife — nature can often grow back on its own if given adequate time and protection from human activities. In Brazil, for example, of the <a href="https://www.fastcompany.com/90373326/billions-of-new-trees-could-help-stop-climate-change-heres-how-we-get-them" target="_blank">70 million hectares</a> (172 million acres) of previously forested areas that are degraded, 20 million hectares (49 million acres) could grow back naturally. </p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/2020/01/raveous-wild-goats-ruled-this-island-for-over-a-century-being-reborn/" target="_blank">here</a>.</p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.vox.com/2019/12/30/21039298/40-celsius-australia-fires-2019-heatwave-climate-change" target="_blank">2. Australia’s hellish heat wave and wildfires, explained </a><br /></h3></div><div><p>Unprecedented wildfires are killing people, destroying forests and decimating wildlife populations across Australia. </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>Bushfires have burned through more than <a href="https://www.vox.com/2019/12/30/21039298/40-celsius-australia-fires-2019-heatwave-climate-change" target="_blank">13 million acres</a> (5.26 million hectares) of land in Australia, killing at least <a href="https://www.npr.org/2020/01/06/793931658/australia-wildfires-have-claimed-25-lives-and-will-burn-for-months-officials-say" target="_blank">25 people</a> and nearly <a href="https://www.vox.com/2019/12/30/21039298/40-celsius-australia-fires-2019-heatwave-climate-change" target="_blank">480 million animals</a>, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/umairfan?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Umair Irfan</a> for Vox. This has been the hottest and driest year ever recorded in Australia, with national average temperatures reaching <a href="https://www.vox.com/2019/12/30/21039298/40-celsius-australia-fires-2019-heatwave-climate-change" target="_blank">41.9 degrees Celsius </a>(107.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in December, <a href="https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-02/2019-was-australias-hottest-and-driest-year-on-record/11837312" target="_blank">2.41 degrees Celsius</a> (4.338 degrees Fahrenheit) above historic temperatures for the month. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>Fires are not unusual in Australia’s ecosystems, but droughts and rapidly warming temperatures caused by climate change have fueled one of the most severe and long-lasting fire seasons the country has ever experienced. Australia is the <a href="https://www.vox.com/2019/12/30/21039298/40-celsius-australia-fires-2019-heatwave-climate-change" target="_blank">world’s largest exporter of coal</a>, an industry that accounted for <a href="https://www.latimes.com/environment/story/2019-12-03/carbon-dioxide-emissions-fossil-fuels-record-high-2019" target="_blank">40 percent of global carbon emissions</a> in 2019. By reducing its reliance on the coal industry and supporting renewable energy, Australia could help curb global emissions and slow the climate breakdown intensifying these record-breaking fires.</p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.vox.com/2019/12/30/21039298/40-celsius-australia-fires-2019-heatwave-climate-change" target="_blank">here</a>.</p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2019/12/27/788552728/mozambique-is-racing-to-adapt-to-climate-change-the-weather-is-winning" target="_blank">3. Mozambique is racing to adapt to climate change. The weather is winning</a><br /></h3></div><div><p>Mozambique’s long coastline and unpredictable weather patterns make the country vulnerable to the impacts of climate breakdown — and communities can’t keep up. </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>The people of Mozambique are struggling to adapt to the increasingly severe cyclones, floods, heat waves and droughts caused by climate change, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/rhersher?lang=en" target="_blank">Rebecca Hersher</a> for NPR. <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/25/world/africa/cyclone-kenneth-mozambique.html" target="_blank">Back-to-back cyclones </a>in 2019 impacted roughly 2 million people across the country, some of whom were cut off from rescue crews for weeks due to the country’s lack of coordinated disaster response. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>"The example of Mozambique must be an alert for all," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said when he visited the country over the summer. Despite only contributing <a href="https://www.worldometers.info/co2-emissions/mozambique-co2-emissions/" target="_blank">0.02 percent </a>of global emissions, Mozambique — like other small, island nations — is already experiencing the effects of climate breakdown at a disproportionately high rate. To protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the worst impacts of climate change, the world’s top emitters — including <a href="https://www.wri.org/blog/2014/11/6-graphs-explain-world-s-top-10-emitters" target="_blank">the United States and China</a> — must make immediate, drastic cuts to their emissions.</p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2019/12/27/788552728/mozambique-is-racing-to-adapt-to-climate-change-the-weather-is-winning" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p><i>Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International. Want to read more stories like this? <i>Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International.</i> 