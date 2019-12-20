DIY Cranberry and Green Clay Face Mask Recipe

Articles

This festive cranberry face mask will leave your skin glowing. The combination of fresh cranberry and green clay gently cleanses and nourishes the skin.

Cranberries For Skin!

I always seem to buy more cranberries for Thanksgiving than I really need. While they are delicious, you can only eat so many cranberries.

I’ve used them in this Naturally Sweetened Cranberry Sauce and this Naturally Sweetened Cranberry Juice, but I have never used cranberries in my beauty routine. After making this mask, I’m really not sure why! It was super simple and my skin felt amazing afterward. Plus, the cranberries and honey gave this mask an amazing smell.

The trick to this cranberry face mask recipe is pureeing the cranberries. I used a blender, so I needed to add some water, but you might be able to omit the water portion of this recipe if you have a high powered blender or food processor. If you can omit the water, I definitely would as the cranberries will be more potent without it.

Cranberry Benefits

Cranberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and vitamin A, all of which are essential to skin health. The main benefits of these nutrients come from eating fresh cranberries or cranberry juice, so adding cranberries to your diet can be a great way to promote skin health from within.

Topically, cranberries work as an astringent and help tighten pores. They can also be helpful to lighten skin or with conditions like acne. The acids from cranberries can help clean out pores and prevent them from clogging.[1]

Many people also cite that since cranberries contain antioxidants, they also fight free radicals and can thus help with the signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. While this mask isn’t specifically designed for that purpose, it might be an extra benefit!

Choosing a Clay for your Face Mask

I absolutely love using french green clay in my face masks. My face tends to be oily in spots, so I typically choose it for my face masks. It contains minerals and oxides and does a lovely job of opening my pores to get them clean.

Any type of clay will work in this cranberry face mask recipe, so don’t feel obligated to use french green clay. If you have dry skin or sensitive skin you could try Kaolin clay. Also, if your skin is overly dry, you might want to avoid the clay altogether and just double the amount of honey.

Brazilian clay is a good choice for almost any skin type, so if you are unsure or have combination skin, I would go with that one. An excellent article describing the different types of clays can be found on the Soap Queen Blog.

Cranberry Face Mask

Ingredients

1/4 cup fresh cranberries

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons honey

1-2 tablespoons french green clay

bowl

blender

Instructions

Combine cranberries, water, and honey in a blender and blend until pureed. Transfer to a bowl and stir in french green clay until it becomes a paste-like consistency. Allow it to sit for about 5 minutes.

To Use:

Apply the mask to your clean, dry face using hands or a brush. Take care to avoid the eyes and mouth. Allow mask to sit for about 20 minutes Gently wash off with warm water Pat dry and apply your favorite moisturizer.

This cranberry face mask is a one-time use mask, so discard any remaining product after use. If you notice any redness to your skin, it likely could be that the clay is too drying. My skin is somewhat sensitive, and this occasionally happens to me in the cold weather, especially if I have spent a lot of time outside. Simply wash off the mask and apply moisturizer to keep the skin hydrated.

