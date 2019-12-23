Arctic drilling, shipping solutions, innovative irrigation: 3 stories you may have missed

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

<div><p><i>Editor's Note: News about conservation and the environment is made every day, but some of it can fly under the radar. In a recurring feature, Conservation News shares three stories from the past week that you should know about.</i></p><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/the-energy-202/2019/12/17/the-energy-202-goldman-sachs-rules-out-financing-for-arctic-drilling-will-other-u-s-banks-follow/5df7d2c2602ff125ce5b503b/" target="_blank"><b>1. Goldman Sachs rules out financing for Arctic drilling. Will other U.S. banks follow?&nbsp;</b></a><br /></h3></div><div><p>One of the world&rsquo;s most profitable banks is divesting from the Arctic drilling industry.&nbsp; </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>Goldman Sachs, one of the largest banks in the U.S., announced that it would stop financing new drilling or oil exploration in the Arctic, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/dino_grandoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Dino Grandoni</a> for The Washington Post. With its <a href="https://www.goldmansachs.com/s/environmental-policy-framework/" target="_blank">new environmental policy</a>, the bank will also end all financial backing for any new coal power plants that don&rsquo;t employ carbon emissions reduction technology, and invest US$ 750 billion in areas of finance that focus on climate resilience and emissions reductions. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>As the Trump administration continues the yearlong <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]fc7b9415-33b6-404d-a85f-457d8f537a48" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/climate-emergency-oil-spill-aftermath-the-elephant-queen-3-stories-you-may-have-missed">withdrawal process</a> of the U.S. from the <a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]ebefda08-c6f2-48f1-bf7a-39f2b46f1d99" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/5-questions-youve-wanted-to-ask-about-the-paris-agreement">Paris Agreement</a>, many businesses are stepping in as climate leaders by keeping &mdash; or increasing &mdash; their emissions reductions goals. The decision of Goldman Sachs&rsquo; executives to stop financing Arctic drilling could influence other U.S. banks and financial institutions to follow suit and defund industries that harm the environment and emit massive amounts of carbon. </p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/the-energy-202/2019/12/17/the-energy-202-goldman-sachs-rules-out-financing-for-arctic-drilling-will-other-u-s-banks-follow/5df7d2c2602ff125ce5b503b/" target="_blank">here</a>. </p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-shipping-environment-fund/ship-industry-proposes-5-billion-research-fund-to-help-cut-emissions-idUSKBN1YM00D" target="_blank"><b>2.&nbsp;Ship industry proposes US$ 5 billion research fund to help cut emissions&nbsp;</b></a><br /></h3></div><div><p>A new research initiative aims to develop clean technologies to help drastically reduce carbon emissions in the shipping industry. </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>The <a href="http://www.ics-shipping.org/" target="_blank">International Chamber of Shipping</a> &mdash; a trade association that represents the shipping industry &mdash; proposed a program to help cut the entire industry&rsquo;s carbon emissions in half compared with 2008 levels by 2050, reported <a href="https://www.reuters.com/journalists/jonathan-saul" target="_blank">Jonathan Saul</a> for Reuters. The research and development program would be overseen by the U.N.&rsquo;s International Maritime Organization and supported by US$ 5 billion raised by shipping companies over the next 10 years. </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture:</b> The shipping industry &nbsp;transports&nbsp;<a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-shipping-environment-fund/ship-industry-proposes-5-billion-research-fund-to-help-cut-emissions-idUSKBN1YM00D" target="_blank">90 percent</a>&nbsp;of the world&rsquo;s traded goods &mdash; and contributes&nbsp;<a href="https://ec.europa.eu/clima/policies/transport/shipping_en" target="_blank">2 percent</a> of global greenhouse gas emissions, which are driving climate breakdown. &ldquo;We can&rsquo;t exaggerate the pressure we are under if we are going to meet the IMO 2050 targets,&rdquo; said Simon Bennett, deputy secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping. &ldquo;Ship owners are increasingly realizing that we have to really get on with this now.&rdquo;&nbsp;</p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-shipping-environment-fund/ship-industry-proposes-5-billion-research-fund-to-help-cut-emissions-idUSKBN1YM00D" target="_blank">here</a>. </p></div><div><h3 style="margin-left:30px;"><a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/18/how-water-is-helping-to-end-the-first-climate-change-war" target="_blank"><b>3.&nbsp;How water is helping to end &lsquo;the first climate change war&rsquo;</b></a><br /></h3></div><div><p>A trailblazing irrigation project is helping to build peace in a war-torn region of Sudan.&nbsp; </p></div><div><p><b>The Story: </b>Small dams that facilitate irrigation &mdash; known as weirs &mdash; are helping communities in North Darfur adapt to the impacts of climate change while promoting peace after decades of conflict, reported <a href="https://twitter.com/dpcarrington?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor" target="_blank">Damian Carrington</a> for The Guardian. The Darfur region of Sudan receives only about <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/18/how-water-is-helping-to-end-the-first-climate-change-war" target="_blank">20 cm</a> (7.87 inches) of rainfall per year, making water a precious commodity &mdash; and a main source of conflict between communities. As climate breakdown accelerates, rainfall is becoming <a href="https://www.carbonbrief.org/explainer-what-climate-models-tell-us-about-future-rainfall" target="_blank">more irregular</a>;&nbsp;the weirs distribute the limited water supplies throughout villages even in times of drought, irrigating crops.&nbsp; </p></div><div><p><b>The Big Picture: </b>&ldquo;There was a lot of killing here &mdash; there isn&rsquo;t enough time to tell you about it all,&rdquo; says Sheik Abdoelhman Saeed, who is helping to build these dams. &ldquo;But now we are planning among ourselves to reach new areas with weirs.&rdquo; This innovative irrigation technique has already reduced conflict in this region, and developers hope that it will spread to other parts of the Sudan and Africa. </p></div><div><p>Read more <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/18/how-water-is-helping-to-end-the-first-climate-change-war" target="_blank">here</a>. </p><p><i>Kiley Price is a staff writer at Conservation International.&nbsp;Want to read more stories like this? Sign up for email updates&nbsp;<a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here.</a>&nbsp;Donate to Conservation International&nbsp;<a sfref="[f669d9a7-009d-4d83-ddaa-000000000002%7Clng%3Aen]3A99C8BB-F2A2-472E-AD8C-34EA13647354" href="https://www.conservation.org/act">here</a>.</i></p><p><i></i><i>Cover image: </i><i>Container ship on Merkur River, Georgia (&copy; VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm)</i><i></i><i>&nbsp;</i></p><hr /><div><p><i></i><b>Further reading:</b></p></div><div><ul><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]143af09b-5c06-427a-a2b1-a98a86ca3e9a" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/letter-calls-on-corporate-ceos-for-climate-lobbying">Letter calls on corporate CEOs for climate lobbying</a></li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]ee02564c-7ca1-4dff-93ad-01c78d3ff72c" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/as-a-vital-lake-vanishes-a-woman-fights-for-the-people-it-leaves-behind">As a vital lake vanishes, a woman fights for the people it leaves behind</a>&nbsp;</li><li><a sfref="[Telerik.Sitefinity.Blogs.Model.BlogPost|OpenAccessDataProvider|lng:en]bdbf0eea-80e5-4d50-bbf4-5d13aceaf098" href="https://www.conservation.org/blog/un-climate-talks-the-window-of-opportunity-is-open-but-barely">UN climate talks: 'The window of opportunity is open, but barely'</a><font size="-1">&nbsp;</font></li></ul></div></div><div><hr /></div>

