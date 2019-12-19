The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dangers of Backyard Pools

Who doesn’t love a backyard pool for a more luxurious and relaxing addition to their home? But while keeping in mind the comfort we or our children could derive from the same, we should always remember that ‘Caution is the eldest child of wisdom.' So, while enjoying backyard pools at home, one should never forget to be alert of the hazards that can arise through these luxuries. According to the USA Swimming Foundation, from January 2018 to May 2018, around 19 children below 15 years of age drowned in a pool. Consumer product safety commission (CPSC) also reports: In residential locations, 74% of children drowning were below the age of 15 years between 2015-2017. Shockingly, the number of boys under the age of 15 who die due to drowning is double the rate of the drowning of girls. There are about 391 children who died in spas as well as pools in 2015. Every year, the emergency department treats around 6,400 spa and pool injuries of children below 15 years of age. In the ...

