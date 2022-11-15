The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department’s Procurement Collusion Strike Force Announces Four New National Law Enforcement Partners as it Enters its Fourth Year

The Justice Department announced today that the Procurement Collusion Strike Force (PCSF) welcomed four new national law enforcement partners to the Strike Force, for a total of 34 agencies and offices committed to deterring, detecting, investigating and prosecuting antitrust crimes and related schemes that target government procurement, grants, and program funding at all levels of government.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-s-procurement-collusion-strike-force-announces-four-new-national-law

