Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 05:00 Hits: 3

Axion Specialty Contracting LLC (Axion) was sentenced to pay a $1,001,989 criminal fine and $313,121 in restitution on Nov. 4 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for its participation in a bid-rigging scheme targeting public and private entities in Connecticut. This is the third sentencing arising out of a long-running investigation into the insulation contracting industry.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/insulation-contracting-firm-sentenced-rigging-bids