Category: Rights/Justice Published on Monday, 31 October 2022

The president of a paving and asphalt contractor based in Billings, Montana, has pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/executive-pleads-guilty-criminal-attempted-monopolization