Gender-Responsive Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration: A Women, Peace and Security Perspective

Upon the anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), the meaningful integration of gender into disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) processes stands out as an important part of the relief and recovery pillar of the agenda. However, gaps remain in implementing gender-responsive DDR.

In this context, IPI together with the Folke Bernadotte Academy cohosted a discussion on gender-responsive DDR through a WPS lens on October 21st.

This event shared research findings from a recent report, while also situating the discussion within WPS and reflecting on gendered themes within DDR, such as the meaningful incorporation of women and girls into programming and the relationship between masculinity and DDR. Panelists sought to bridge the research and policy gap by bringing together researchers, academics, and practitioners.

Speakers emphasized the importance of gender analysis and inclusion in DDR planning and implementation. “Only 38% of negotiators are women, only 6% of mediators are women, and only 6% of signatories are women. We can’t go on like this—the moment that parties come together to negotiate a political solution, women should be involved,” said Tomas Kontogeorgos, Chief of DDR Section, UN Department of Peace Operations.

Speakers:

Phoebe Donnelly, Senior Fellow and Head of Women, Peace and Security, International Peace Institute

Patty Chang, Senior Research Fellow, International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie) and Adjunct Associate Professor at New York University

Kato Van Broeckhoven, Senior Project Manager, Managing Exits from Armed Conflict, Centre for Policy Research at UN University

Luca Renda, Head of Recovery Solutions and Human Mobility, Crisis Bureau, UN Development Programme

Tomas Kontogeorgos, Chief of DDR Section, UN Department of Peace Operations

German Vega Cortes, Policy Specialist, Protection, UN Women

Moderator:

Jenna Russo, Director of Research, International Peace Institute

Closing remarks:

Frida Gabrielsson Kjäll, Senior DDR Officer, DDR Unit, Folke Bernadotte Academy

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/10/gender-responsive-disarmament-demobilization-and-reintegration-research-wps-perspective