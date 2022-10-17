IPI Hosts 14 Heads of State or Government and 22 Foreign Ministers during #UNGAxIPI

Articles

Following the opening of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly and during the high-level weeks of September 13–24, 2022, IPI hosted a total of ten events—including a two-day retreat—ranging from closed-door, high-level working dinners to public policy fora broadcast live to a global audience. IPI welcomed fourteen heads of state or government and twenty-two foreign ministers during #UNGAxIPI and reached an estimated 200,000 people worldwide through the Institute’s social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

IPI events included discussions focused on climate security, gender-responsive leadership, and the launch of the Multilateralism Index. The week concluded with the inaugural event of the Kofi Annan Lecture Series, featuring Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados.

Read more about the #UNGAxIPI 2022 Week in Review below.

UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs to Launch “Guidance on Mediation of Ceasefires” at IPI, September 14th

DPPA’s report presents a set of tools and approaches to strengthen agreements to support a more sustainable peace process in any setting. Its goal is to provide a baseline of technical knowledge to UN and other mediators, conflict parties, and other stakeholders in contemporary mediation processes, such as representatives of states and regional organizations, national and international nongovernmental organizations, and women’s groups. Read more>>

IPI Hosts Foreign Ministers, Officials at 17th Annual Middle East Dinner, September 18th

In partnership with the United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg, IPI hosted the seventeenth informal ministerial-level dinner on the margins of the opening of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly. The working dinner provided for a candid exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East. Read more>>

For Good Measure: Introducing the Multilateralism Index, September 19th

The index provides an evidence-based assessment of multilateralism by measuring changes in international cooperation over the period 2010–2020. By providing a qualitative assessment of the multilateral system, it serves as an analytic tool to inform decision-making and guide political attention. The event provided an opportunity to present the key findings of the index and discuss concrete ways to create a stronger, more nimble multilateral system to meet the challenges of today and of the coming decades. Read more>>

Doing Aid Better: Actions to Support Local Leadership in Policy, Funding, and Practice, September 19th

This conversation explored actions the international community can take to shift policy, funding, and practice in support of local civil society efforts and to change the power dynamics to ensure a meaningful seat at the table for local actors. Read more>>

Advancing Climate Security in the Year of Implementation, September 20th

The event highlighted ways climate security interventions at the local, regional, national, and international levels can be invested in and scaled, practical solutions to advance them, and the policies needed at the global level to raise ambition. Read more>>

Achieving Sustainable Peace and Security through Gender-Responsive Leadership, September 21st

Gender-responsive leadership is essential for building gender-equal peace and security organizations. Presentations at the event focused on good practices, challenges, and opportunities around gender-responsive leadership and how leaders have incorporated this concept into their daily work to advance gender-equal peace and security. Read more>>

Recent Developments in Europe and the Changing Dynamic with the MENA Region, September 21st

The State of Qatar, together with IPI, and in cooperation with the Wilson Center, hosted a closed-door, ministerial-level working dinner on “Recent Developments in Europe and the Changing Dynamic with the MENA Region” during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Championing Our Own Solutions: AOSIS Leaders’ Breakfast, September 22nd

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda, as Chair of AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States), convened the annual closed-door discussion for its membership on the margins of the high-level week of the opening of the UNGA at IPI.

First Kofi Annan Lecture Series Event Features Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, September 23rd

IPI in partnership with the Kofi Annan Foundation, Open Society Foundations, and International Crisis Group cohosted the inaugural event in the Kofi Annan Lecture Series featuring H.E. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. The series provides an opportunity for leaders to set out new ideas and agendas for international cooperation and diplomacy, recalling Secretary-General Annan’s role in championing rules-based cooperation and sustainable solutions. Read more>>

Strategic Dialogue on Adaptation and Loss and Damage: Preparing for Sharm El-Sheikh, September 23rd-24th

IPI, in partnership with The Republic of Maldives, hosted a two-day, closed-door retreat to foster a space for open and candid discussions on the negotiations of Loss and Damage and the global goal on adaptation ahead of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference—COP27 (Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC).

