Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man found by law enforcement to be in possession of more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two guns was sentenced today to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/usao-ri/pr/providence-meth-dealer-sentenced-federal-prison