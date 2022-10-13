Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and European Commission Hold Second U.S.-EU Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 04:00 Hits: 1

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, Federal Trade Commission Chair (FTC) Lina M. Khan and Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager of the European Commission met today in Brussels for the second meeting of the U.S.-EU Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (TCPD). The three leaders met to take stock of the progress made on their cooperation efforts to ensure and promote fair competition in the digital economy, since the agencies launched the TCPD on Dec. 7, 2021.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-federal-trade-commission-and-european-commission-hold-second-us-eu-joint