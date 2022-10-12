The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Meet with Fellow G7 Enforcement Partners on Competition in Digital Markets

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan participated in a G7 Joint Competition Policy Makers & Enforcers Summit (Summit) today as part of the 2022 G7 Digital and Technology Track. The Summit, hosted by the German Bundeskartellamt and Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, explored how G7 governments are approaching competition policy and enforcement in digital markets.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-federal-trade-commission-meet-fellow-g7-enforcement-partners-0

