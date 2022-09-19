Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 6
jQuery(document).ready(function($){$("#isloaderfor-tvbfur").fadeOut(300, function () { $(".pagwrap-tvbfur").fadeIn(300);});});
jQuery(document).ready(function($){$("#isloaderfor-fbmtgp").fadeOut(300, function () { $(".pagwrap-fbmtgp").fadeIn(300);});});
On September 19th, Peace Direct hosted a discussion at the International Peace Institute on “Doing Aid Better: Actions to Support Local Leadership in Policy, Funding, and Practice.”
The conversation explored actions the international community can take to shift policy, funding, and practice in support of local civil society efforts and to change the power dynamics to ensure a meaningful seat at the table for local actors. “If it’s about us, without us, it’s not for us,” said Elana Aquino, US Executive Director of Peace Direct, speaking to the importance of localization.
The conversation also addressed unequal aid funding flows and potential solutions, and concluded that successful localization efforts depend on international support.Speakers agreed that in order to build a new model of locally-led inclusive development, we must “build together,” engage in an open dialogue, and continue to challenge others in the sector.
Welcome Remarks:
Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President
Speakers:
Samantha Power, Administrator, USAID
Lysa John, Secretary General, CIVICUS
Anita Kattakuzhy, Director of Policy, NEAR
Don Gips, CEO, Skoll Foundation
Moderator:
Elana Aquino, US Executive Director, Peace Direct
Closing Remarks:
Peter Laugharn, President & CEO, Hilton Foundation
Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/09/actions-to-support-local-leadership-in-policy-funding-and-practice