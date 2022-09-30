The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Insulation Contracting Firm and Co-Owner Sentenced for Rigging Bids and Fraud

Thomas F. Langan (Langan), the co-owner of North Haven, Connecticut, insulation contracting firm Langan Insulation LLC (Langan Insulation) was sentenced to one year and a day’s imprisonment on Sept. 28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, for his participation in bid-rigging and fraud schemes targeting public and private entities in Connecticut. Langan Insulation LLC was sentenced to a $150,000 criminal fine for its role in the schemes. Both defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to their victims. These are the first and second sentencings arising out of the investigation into the insulation contracting industry. 

