Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 19:10 Hits: 3

Event Video



Photos jQuery(document).ready(function($){$("#isloaderfor-szmaqx").fadeOut(300, function () { $(".pagwrap-szmaqx").fadeIn(300);});});

On September 20th, the Governments of the United States and Sweden, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), and IPI hosted a high-level panel on “Advancing Climate Security in the Year of Implementation.”

The event highlighted ways climate security interventions at the local, regional, national, and international levels can be invested in and scaled, practical solutions to advance them, and the policies needed at the global level to raise ambition.

Speakers emphasized the geopolitical connection between the climate crisis and other conflicts. “Make no mistake, resolving the climate crisis is intricately related to the making of peace… Climate change is a threat multiplier, and those threats are multiplying,” said John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Other discussions focused on inclusivity in climate negotiations, building connections between local and regional actors, and the prospect of a low-carbon economy.

Opening Remarks:

Dr. Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President

Speakers:

Ms. Nisreen Elsaim, Chair of UN Secretary-General’s Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change

H.E. Ms. Ann Linde, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

T.H. Mr. John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Mr. Christian Guillermet-Fernández, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs of Costa Rica

H.E. Ms. Aminath Shauna, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Technology, The Republic of Maldives

Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs

Moderator:

Mr. Dan Smith, Director of SIPRI

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/09/advancing-climate-security-in-the-year-of-implementation