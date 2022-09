Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent nearly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard with no warning. Instead of being shunned, the migrants were welcomed and supported.

