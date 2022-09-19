Articles

IPI together with the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the Permanent Missions of Denmark and Finland to the UN, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) cohosted the launch event “For Good Measure: Introducing the Multilateralism Index” on September 19th.

The index provides an evidence-based assessment of multilateralism by measuring changes in international cooperation over the period 2010–2020. By providing a qualitative assessment of the multilateral system, it serves as an analytic tool to inform decision-making and guide political attention.

While there is consensus that multilateralism is being challenged, the scope and magnitude of this crisis is unknown. Without an agreed set of metrics to track trends in multilateralism over time, we cannot have informed debates on what and where the greatest challenges lie.

The Multilateralism Index aims to fill this gap. The index measures participation, performance, and inclusivity across five key domains of multilateralism: (1) peace and security; (2) human rights; (3) environment; (4) global public health; and (5) trade.

The event provided an opportunity to present the key findings of the index and discuss concrete ways to create a stronger, more nimble multilateral system to meet the challenges of today and of the coming decades.

Welcoming Remarks:

The Honorable Kevin Rudd, Former Prime Minister of Australia, Chair of the IPI Board of Directors

Opening Remarks:

H.E. Jeppe Kofod, Foreign Minister of Denmark

H.E. Kai Sauer, Under-Secretary of State of Finland

Dr. Atsushi Sunami, President, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

Keynote Presentations:

Dr. Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President and COO

Mr. Alex Vedovi, Research Fellow, IEP

Discussants:

Dr. Comfort Ero, President, International Crisis Group

H.E. María Fernanda Espinosa, President of 73rd UN General Assembly and former Foreign Minister of Ecuador

Moderator:

Dr. Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President and CEO

Closing Remarks:

Dr. Michael Bröning, Executive Director, FES New York

