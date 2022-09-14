UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Launches “Guidance on Mediation of Ceasefires” at IPI

Articles

IPI and the UN Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) cohosted the official launch of DPPA’s Guidance on Mediation of Ceasefires on September 14th.

While every ceasefire mediation is unique, DPPA’s Guidance on Mediation of Ceasefires presents a set of tools and approaches to strengthen agreements to support a more sustainable peace process in any setting. Its goal is to provide a baseline of technical knowledge to UN and other mediators, conflict parties, and other stakeholders in contemporary mediation processes, such as representatives of states and regional organizations, national and international nongovernmental organizations, and women’s groups.

Welcome Remarks:

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President and Chief Executive Officer

Asif Khan, Chief of Mediation Support Unit, UN DPPA

Speakers:

Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for South Sudan and Head of the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

Karin Landgren, Executive Director of Security Council Report and former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Nepal, Burundi, and Liberia

Jeffrey Mapendere, Chief Security Arrangements Advisor of Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC), South Sudan

Moderator:

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President and Chief Executive Officer

