Justice Department Sues to Block ASSA ABLOY’s Proposed Acquisition of Spectrum Brands’ Hardware and Home Improvement Division

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil antitrust lawsuit today to block ASSA ABLOY AB’s (ASSA ABLOY) proposed $4.3 billion acquisition of the Hardware and Home Improvement division of its rival, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Spectrum). ASSA ABLOY and Spectrum are two of the three largest producers of residential door hardware in the concentrated, $2.4 billion U.S. industry.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-sues-block-assa-abloy-s-proposed-acquisition-spectrum-brands-hardware-and

