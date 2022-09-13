The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter Meets with National Farmers Union

Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 2

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division hosted 30 farmers affiliated with the National Farmers Union (NFU) yesterday to discuss the state of competition in agriculture markets and strengthening antitrust enforcement. The Department is committed to fighting for fairness in food systems and protecting American farmers, producers, workers, and consumers from the effects of consolidation throughout the food supply chain.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/assistant-attorney-general-jonathan-kanter-meets-national-farmers-union

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version