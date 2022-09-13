Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter Meets with National Farmers Union

Articles

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division hosted 30 farmers affiliated with the National Farmers Union (NFU) yesterday to discuss the state of competition in agriculture markets and strengthening antitrust enforcement. The Department is committed to fighting for fairness in food systems and protecting American farmers, producers, workers, and consumers from the effects of consolidation throughout the food supply chain.

