Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Hold Annual Trilateral Meeting with Enforcers from Mexico and Canada

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division participated in a trilateral meeting today with enforcers from Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission, Canada’s Competition Bureau, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. The meeting took place at FTC headquarters in Washington, D.C. and included roundtable discussions on current enforcement priorities and the current legal environment in each jurisdiction. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter led a conversation on merger enforcement, focusing on the digital economy and forthcoming revisions to the U.S. merger guidelines.

