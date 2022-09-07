IPI’s Art for Peace Series Presents “Tears of Gold” by Hannah Rose Thomas

Articles

On September 7th, IPI in partnership with the Grace Farms Foundation, UNESCO, UN Women, and United Kingdom Mission to the UN cohosted a discussion with the President of IPI, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, and British artist and activist, Hannah Rose Thomas, who has contributed to building a culture of peace and reconciliation through her innovative work within refugee communities.

The event featured works from the art exhibit “Tears of Gold,” which include portraits of Yezidi, Rohingya, and Nigerian women. The paintings are a visual testimony not only of war and injustice, but also of humanity, dignity, and resilience.

Welcome Remarks:

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President

Sharon Prince, CEO and Founder of the Grace Farms Foundation

Dame Barbara Woodward, Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the UN

Eliot Minchenberg, Director of Office and UNESCO Representative to the UN in New York

Asa Regner, Deputy Executive Director of UN Women

Click each portrait to read the women’s testimonies

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/09/ipis-art-for-peace-series-presents-tears-of-gold-by-hannah-rose-thomas