Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022

China International Marine Containers Group Co. Ltd. (CIMC) confirmed today that it has abandoned its intended acquisition of Maersk Container Industry A/S and Maersk Container Industry Qingdao Ltd. (collectively, MCI) after the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division’s thorough investigation.

