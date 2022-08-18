The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Issue Joint Comment to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to Preserve Competition for Regional Transmission

The Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission yesterday submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) a joint comment urging it not to restore a right of first refusal that would enable incumbent electricity transmission owners to block competitors from bidding to design, construct, and own certain new interstate transmission facilities.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-federal-trade-commission-issue-joint-comment-federal-energy-regulatory

