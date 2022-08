Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 04:00 Hits: 6

BC Flynn Contracting Corp. (BC Flynn) and Axion Specialty Contracting LLC (Axion) pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Connecticut for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids on insulation contracts in Connecticut in violation of the antitrust laws and, as to BC Flynn, to engage in criminal fraud related to those insulation contracts.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/two-companies-plead-guilty-bid-rigging-scheme-insulation-contracts