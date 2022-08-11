Rethinking Youth and Digital Education

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 14:05 Hits: 10

Event Video



Photos jQuery(document).ready(function($){$("#isloaderfor-qmsscg").fadeOut(300, function () { $(".pagwrap-qmsscg").fadeIn(300);});});

IPI, in partnership with the Republic of Korea, organized a public policy forum on August 11th, bringing together youth-led organizations working on digital education in areas affected by economic and political crises in the post-pandemic era. The aim of this event was to provide an opportunity for young people to share innovative solutions for supporting the education of children and youth around the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the education sector and resulted in the closing of schools around the world. Access to education services was disrupted for more than 1.6 billion children and youth globally. While many countries were able to switch to online education, many developing countries, especially those experiencing multiple crises, could not provide online education due to a lack of affordable technology and resources, economic contractions, political uncertainty, and other reasons. As the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises continue to strain national budgets, there is an urgent need to ensure education remains a priority for governments.

In his report on “Our Common Agenda,” the UN Secretary-General stressed the need for young people to be better prepared for such challenges and the need to strengthen and update the education system globally. This September, the Secretary-General is organizing a summit on “Transforming Education” that seeks to mobilize commitment and action to accelerate progress on improving education for all to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This policy forum comes at a strategic point in time, one month after SDG 4 on quality education was reviewed at this year’s High-Level Political Forum, and on the eve of International Youth Day.

Opening Remarks:

H.E. Ambassador Jongin Bae, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the UN

H.E. Dr. Michal Mlynár, Permanent Representative of Slovakia to the UN and UNICEF Executive Board President, a.i.

Speakers:

Victoria Ibiwoye, Youth Engagement Lead, Education 2030, UNESCO

Pashtana Durrani, Executive Director, LEARN Afghanistan (@LearnAfg)

Nhial Deng, Refugee and Peace Activist, South Sudan

Abheejit Khandagale, Founder, Ekatra; Top Innovator, UpLink—World Economic Forum

Moderator:

Adam Lupel, IPI Vice President and COO

.content .main .entry-header.w-thumbnail .cartouche {background: none; bottom: 0px;} h1.entry-title {font-size: 1.8em;}

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/08/rethinking-education-youth-and-digital-education