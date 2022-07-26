Justice Department and National Labor Relations Board Announce Partnership to Protect Workers

Articles

Category: Rights/Justice Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 04:00 Hits: 2

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today to strengthen the partnership between the two agencies to better protect competitive labor markets and ensure that workers are able to freely exercise their rights under the labor laws. By strengthening their partnership, the agencies also achieve the objectives of the President’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy just days after the Order’s one-year anniversary.

Read more https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-and-national-labor-relations-board-announce-partnership-protect-workers