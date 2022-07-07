The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict between the US and Xi Jinping’s China

On July 7th, IPI hosted a Global Leaders Series event featuring a conversation with The Honorable Kevin Rudd on his newest book The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict Between the U.S. and Xi Jinping’s China.

The Honorable Kevin Rudd has studied, lived in, and worked with China for more than forty years. The Avoidable War demystifies the actions of both the US and China, explaining and translating them for the benefit of the other. The conversation at IPI focused on the book’s relevance to the multilateral system.

Kevin Rudd, 26th Prime Minister of Australia, President of the Asia Society, and Chair of IPI’s Board of Directors

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, IPI President and CEO

Read more https://www.ipinst.org/2022/07/the-avoidable-war-the-dangers-of-a-catastrophic-conflict-between-the-us-and-xi-jinpings-china

