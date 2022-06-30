Category: Rights/Justice Hits: 4
This one was a decade in the making. On Wednesday, NATO released its new Strategic Concept—a sixteen-page document of dry diplomat-speak sketching out the Alliance’s future path as it takes on threats posed by Russia, China, climate change, and more. But what were the allies really saying amid all the jargon? And what did they leave out? Experts from the Atlantic Council’s Transatlantic Security Initiative carefully combed through the document and dropped their insights in the margins.
Below is the Strategic Concept, displayed with annotations from our experts. Click on the underlined text to view their thoughts and takeaways.
The post Our experts decipher NATO’s new Strategic Concept appeared first on Atlantic Council.
Read more https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/our-experts-decipher-natos-new-strategic-concept/